Break Out Your Waffle Maker For The Best Uncrustables You'll Ever Have

Though growing older typically means ditching certain snacks for more "adult" alternatives, we'll never abandon our most beloved items. However, we will give them a welcome revamp. Elevating nostalgic treats with a flavorful step is irresistible, and heating up Uncrustable sandwiches in the waffle maker is one thing you won't be able to give up.

The frozen, pre-made sandwiches have long been a staple found in lunchboxes, packed along on roadtrips, or enjoyed as an after-school treat, and they're still finding a way into our kitchens. The circular white bread and sweet filling make for a perfectly soft sandwich, but things get more interesting when it's pressed in a waffle maker. While the bread maintains some of its pillowy texture, the surface browns and the edges turn crisp. Even better, the filling becomes warm and even more gooey.

Amping up Uncrustables is one of the easiest and best uses for your waffle maker. A mini waffle maker best matches the size of the sandwich, but you can place several at a time in a larger appliance, too. While the waffle maker is preheating, brush butter onto the sandwich. You can also use ghee to make Uncrustables taste ultra decadent. Add the sandwich to the waffle maker and press down lightly, allowing it to cook for about a minute.