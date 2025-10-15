Break Out Your Waffle Maker For The Best Uncrustables You'll Ever Have
Though growing older typically means ditching certain snacks for more "adult" alternatives, we'll never abandon our most beloved items. However, we will give them a welcome revamp. Elevating nostalgic treats with a flavorful step is irresistible, and heating up Uncrustable sandwiches in the waffle maker is one thing you won't be able to give up.
The frozen, pre-made sandwiches have long been a staple found in lunchboxes, packed along on roadtrips, or enjoyed as an after-school treat, and they're still finding a way into our kitchens. The circular white bread and sweet filling make for a perfectly soft sandwich, but things get more interesting when it's pressed in a waffle maker. While the bread maintains some of its pillowy texture, the surface browns and the edges turn crisp. Even better, the filling becomes warm and even more gooey.
Amping up Uncrustables is one of the easiest and best uses for your waffle maker. A mini waffle maker best matches the size of the sandwich, but you can place several at a time in a larger appliance, too. While the waffle maker is preheating, brush butter onto the sandwich. You can also use ghee to make Uncrustables taste ultra decadent. Add the sandwich to the waffle maker and press down lightly, allowing it to cook for about a minute.
Elevate your Uncrustable waffles for the ultimate breakfast
Uncrustables have always been treated as a lunch or dinner essential, but when pressed into the shape of a waffle, why not enjoy the treat for breakfast? The standard PB&J Uncrustable may work for other meals, but using flavors like PB Choco Craze, Berry Burst, and Peanut Butter and Honey Spread makes for a delicious way to start your day.
Drizzle chocolate syrup on top of the peanut butter and chocolate Uncrustable, along with some chopped nuts, banana slices, and fresh berries. As for the mixed berry sandwich, a dusting of powdered sugar and a dollop of whipped cream complement the fruity filling. The mini sandwich waffles aren't large enough to be topped off with fried chicken, but air-fried chicken nugget bites are the answer to chicken and Uncrustable waffles.
If you want to turn the sandwiches into another classic breakfast dish, transform Uncrustables into stuffed French toast waffles. After heating the sandwich in the waffle maker for one minute, dip it in a mix of milk, eggs, vanilla extract, and cinnamon before air-frying the treat. The honey and chocolate-filled Uncrustables work especially well with the French toast treatment, but the apple cinnamon flavor brings a cozy flavor that complements the French toast custard.