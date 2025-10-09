Florida's Biggest Grocery Chain Just Made A Controversial Decision About Guns That Other Stores Ban
Walking the aisles at Florida's most popular grocery store is about to get a little more interesting. Publix, the beloved grocery store based in the Sunshine State, has announced that it will now allow the open carrying of firearms in its stores in Florida. The reveal comes on the heels of a recent district court decision which declared a state ban on open carry laws unconstitutional. The decision only applies to half of Florida's 67 counties, but the attorney general of the state announced it will be binding in all Florida courts, and the state sheriffs association has advised all county sheriffs to not arrest anyone open carrying.
While Publix did not release an official statement, a spokesperson for the company responded to press questions from the Orlando Sentinel saying, "As of September 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms. Publix follows all federal, state, and local laws." That's not the most committal statement, but it does seem clear that at least for now Publix won't stop anyone from carrying a gun in store.
This is unusual because even in states that already allow open carry, most grocery stores have individual bans on carrying firearms. Walmart bans the open carrying of firearms in all stores across the country, and other common Florida grocery chains like Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Whole Foods, and Costco have all announced they will continue prohibiting it in stores despite the court ruling, or have companywide policies in place banning the practice.
This is an usual move because Publix had recently changed policies to ban open carry in other states. Back in 2021, Publix made the announcement that only law enforcement could openly carry firearms in stores, even where it was legal. That, combined with the statement by the company's representative, may leave open the possibility that it will change course, especially if other customers are annoyed by Publix's move.
This is also consequential because Publix is the largest standard-sized grocery chain in Florida. It is based in Lakeland, Florida and has around 900 stores in the state. That's more than twice as many as Winn-Dixie, the state's second largest chain. Publix is wildly popular in Florida, and it was recently rated at the number one grocery store for customer satisfaction in the country by the American Customer Satisfaction Index, tied with Trader Joe's. Publix is particularly popular for its store-brand items like bakery items and sandwiches. But given how controversial carrying a gun can be, this move could mean a big change in how comfortable people feel shopping at Publix. We'll see if the new policy holds up over time, or if the court ruling stands, but for now it's the new normal at Publix.