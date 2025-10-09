Florida's Biggest Grocery Chain Just Made A Controversial Decision About Guns That Other Stores Ban

Walking the aisles at Florida's most popular grocery store is about to get a little more interesting. Publix, the beloved grocery store based in the Sunshine State, has announced that it will now allow the open carrying of firearms in its stores in Florida. The reveal comes on the heels of a recent district court decision which declared a state ban on open carry laws unconstitutional. The decision only applies to half of Florida's 67 counties, but the attorney general of the state announced it will be binding in all Florida courts, and the state sheriffs association has advised all county sheriffs to not arrest anyone open carrying.

While Publix did not release an official statement, a spokesperson for the company responded to press questions from the Orlando Sentinel saying, "As of September 25, 2025, Florida law allows the open carry of firearms. Publix follows all federal, state, and local laws." That's not the most committal statement, but it does seem clear that at least for now Publix won't stop anyone from carrying a gun in store.

This is unusual because even in states that already allow open carry, most grocery stores have individual bans on carrying firearms. Walmart bans the open carrying of firearms in all stores across the country, and other common Florida grocery chains like Winn-Dixie, Aldi, Whole Foods, and Costco have all announced they will continue prohibiting it in stores despite the court ruling, or have companywide policies in place banning the practice.