The Popular Bar Chain That Might Make A Comeback From Bankruptcy

It's no secret that the restaurant business is a tough game. You'll often hear statistics about the number of restaurants that fail within their first few years. But, since 2023, that trend has expanded to include not just startups but well-known, established brands like Red Lobster and TGI Friday's. Bankruptcies continued to riddle the restaurant landscape throughout 2024, and that trend didn't slow down in 2025. If all that doom and gloom has you worried about the potential future of your favorite eateries, there's some brighter news out of the restaurant world as 2025 comes close to its end. Bar Louie may have been saved, although it is still too early to say for sure.

The popular chain of gastropubs filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a second time in March 2025, citing what has become boilerplate for the industry these days: change in consumer behavior, and the much-noted increasing food and labor costs. The filing affected 39 locations nationwide. However, Sun Holdings, which also acquired the Uncle Julio's Mexican restaurant chain when it went into foreclosure, acquired Bar Louie as of October 2025.

Back in 2019, Bar Louie was operating 134 locations, but amidst underperformance, the company filed for bankruptcy for the first time in January 2020. It then dropped to 39 locations and struggled under new management to stay afloat.