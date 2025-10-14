The Touching Story Behind This Famous Cookbook That Chefs Love

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Few cookbooks can be found on every chef's bookshelf, but Edna Lewis' "The Taste of Country Cooking" is typically part of the best talent's repertoire. Lewis is one of the many women who changed the food industry forever, earning a place alongside icons like Julia Child and Bewei Yang Chao. First published in 1976, Lewis' "The Taste of Country Cooking" was a pioneering work, showcasing America's Southern cuisine in a whole new light. Before Edna Lewis, Southern food was too often dismissed as heavy or unsophisticated. Folks assumed the dishes were all rich in cream and low in nutrients, but that couldn't be farther from the truth, and Lewis set out to change that notion in the '70s.

Edna, often lovingly called Miss Lewis, found a passion for cooking when she was just a kid. She grew up on a small farm in Freetown, Virginia, amongst a community of freed slaves that her grandfather helped bring together. She learned the importance of fresh produce and how to use it. We know Southern food is all about buttery biscuits and cornbread, which Edna never argued, but she did prioritize veggies harvested right from the farm and doughs made by scratch. Lewis really emphasized how important joy and love are when cooking; it's an ingredient.