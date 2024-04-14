Edna Lewis' 2-Ingredient Sauteed Scallions Deserve A Spot On Your Plate

For anyone unfamiliar, Edna Lewis was a renowned American chef who is known for refining and championing Southern cooking. In her lifetime, she published four cookbooks on the subject of Southern cuisine, including "The Taste of Country Cooking," which was released in 1976. "The Taste of Country Cooking" features recipes for every season, from "A Late Spring Dinner with Spring-Hatched Chicken" to "Christmas Breakfast."

One of the recipes, "An Early Spring Dinner of Veal, Scallions, and the First Berries" features a two-ingredient side dish that everyone should know about — it includes just scallions and butter. That's right, you don't even need to season them — Lewis even specifies that "no salt or pepper will be needed" for this recipe.

To make the simple yet delicious side, you'll need three tablespoons of unsalted butter and four bunches of scallions. Lewis says that she uses thin scallions (the size of a pencil), so if yours are thicker, then you may need less than four bunches — you can either slice thicker scallions in half or just leave them as is. Start by heating three tablespoons of unsalted butter in a skillet over medium heat. Next, add four bunches of cleaned scallions into the skillet and cover with the lid. After a few minutes, flip the scallions and cook for another two to three minutes. Once the time is up, the flavorful and buttery scallions will be ready for indulging.