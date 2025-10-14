This Cozy NYC Bagel Chain Is A Must-Visit For Delicious Treats And A Welcoming Atmosphere
For the first several years I lived in New York City, I made a grave error: I had not chosen my neighborhood according to the local bagel options. To be precise, I lived in a neighborhood without a Bagel Pub. Co-workers asked me if I'd been yet, and stand-up comedians made jokes about Bagel Pub's notorious lines. I was intrigued but skeptical. New York City is rich with stellar bagel options. New Yorkers love to talk about our bagels and bemoan other cities' misguided attempts. But then it happened: I moved to Brooklyn's Park Slope, where there are not one but two Bagel Pub locations. I braved the line and was converted.
Bagel Pub bagels are the platonic ideal of the New York bagel. They are substantial but not too dense. Their exterior offers the perfect crispness and just the right amount of chew along with some of those deeper, browned dough flavors the Maillard reaction creates during baking. The dough inside is toothsome but fluffy. These bagels are hand-rolled and kettle-boiled, available in plain, whole wheat, egg, sesame, multigrain, poppyseed, garlic, salt, everything, onion, pumpernickel, blueberry, and cinnamon raisin — plus gluten-free options if you're seeking great NYC bakeries for different dietary needs. And the cream cheese? Rich but cut with a hint of tang and slathered on generously, with plain complemented by inventive flavors like jalapeño cilantro, cucumber dill, Oreo, cinnamon roll, and more.
Bagel Pub's unique space, branding, and menu
The bagels are the star of the show for a bagel shop, obviously. But the other thing that feels special about Bagel Pub is its inviting atmosphere. Many NYC bagel shops are pretty frills-free, which is understandable considering most people view them as takeout operations. Bagel Pub dares to ask, "What if you stayed a while?" The branding indeed looks like that of a welcoming pub. Bistro tables and chairs class up the affair, making your once quick, utilitarian bagel run feel like a lovely brunch.
There are some unique menu items too at this mini-chain, which opened its first location in Park Slope in 2012. My favorite is the banana latte — mildly sweet, slightly earthy banana pairs like a dream with roasty-tasting coffee and a splash of nutty oat milk. Plus, Bagel Pub offers quite the robust menu, reaching far beyond your average bagel shop's breakfast and lunch sandwiches, soups, and salads, with full breakfast entrées, quesadillas, and burgers — again, the eatery leans a little more into pub territory here.
Need further proof? On Yelp!, reviewers love it. Teev R. says that Bagel Pub "absolutely lived up to the hype", and Ruby C. says the shop "officially won my heart." Sadly, Bagel Pub isn't one of the NYC bagel shops who ship online, but it's worth an NYC trip. Check it out and add it to your list of the best New York City eateries.