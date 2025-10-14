This Cozy NYC Bagel Chain Is A Must-Visit For Delicious Treats And A Welcoming Atmosphere

For the first several years I lived in New York City, I made a grave error: I had not chosen my neighborhood according to the local bagel options. To be precise, I lived in a neighborhood without a Bagel Pub. Co-workers asked me if I'd been yet, and stand-up comedians made jokes about Bagel Pub's notorious lines. I was intrigued but skeptical. New York City is rich with stellar bagel options. New Yorkers love to talk about our bagels and bemoan other cities' misguided attempts. But then it happened: I moved to Brooklyn's Park Slope, where there are not one but two Bagel Pub locations. I braved the line and was converted.

Bagel Pub bagels are the platonic ideal of the New York bagel. They are substantial but not too dense. Their exterior offers the perfect crispness and just the right amount of chew along with some of those deeper, browned dough flavors the Maillard reaction creates during baking. The dough inside is toothsome but fluffy. These bagels are hand-rolled and kettle-boiled, available in plain, whole wheat, egg, sesame, multigrain, poppyseed, garlic, salt, everything, onion, pumpernickel, blueberry, and cinnamon raisin — plus gluten-free options if you're seeking great NYC bakeries for different dietary needs. And the cream cheese? Rich but cut with a hint of tang and slathered on generously, with plain complemented by inventive flavors like jalapeño cilantro, cucumber dill, Oreo, cinnamon roll, and more.