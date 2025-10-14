The Popular Starbucks Drink That Doesn't Hold A Candle To The Rest
Starbucks may be most famous for its delectable, dessert-like Frappuccinos, flavored lattes, and a legendary secret menu. But the coffee chain's humble origins lie in quality coffee beans, and you can still get a steaming hot cup of regular brewed coffee in whichever roast type suits your fancy. Unfortunately, the coffee drink that came in dead last in Tasting Table's ranking of popular Starbucks drinks is also the most well-known brewed roast: Pike Place. We ranked a whopping 47 different drinks from the global coffee chain, ranging from espresso and drip coffee to teas and fruity Refreshers. Tasting Table didn't necessarily hate the coffee itself, as we actually ranked Pike Place as our second favorite Starbucks whole bean coffee to brew at home elsewhere.
However, our ranking criteria for barista-made drinks you can buy at a Starbucks location included inventiveness, in addition to flavor and overall consumer satisfaction. Hot black coffee is a necessity that most of us cannot go without, but it's hardly unique or inventive. The Pike Place is a medium roast, brewed every 30 minutes for optimal freshness. A medium roast is supposedly the middle ground between dark and light, offering a mild flavor, acidity, and a medium-bodied mouthfeel. It's safe to say that Pike Place is just an average, run of the mill cup of coffee that you could get anywhere. When compared with any of Starbucks' more complex espressos, tea drinks, or fruit-based options, Pike Place coffee simply doesn't compare to the rest.
Consumer reviews of Pike Place roast agree it's severely lacking
In a world of endless drink order possibilities, a cup of Pike Place coffee was way too boring and average to make much of an impact on us. And while we weren't offended by the taste, other Starbucks customers were. Several theorized that the global chain's signature black coffee is the go-to medium roast blend that's always on offer there simply because it's the cheapest for the company to make. According to one Redditor, to keep up with the demand, "You're going to have to cut corners and use a blend that is easy to produce at that scale," which has resulted in a sub-par coffee that has garnered plenty of complaints across the board. As one unhappy Reddit user wrote, "Pike is sewage in a cup" while another pointed out, "I've found truck stops with coffee that blow a lot of Starbuck's core stuff to bits."
You can explore Tasting Table's ranking of 18 different gas station coffee bars from worst to best, that'll probably cost you a lot less, if you're curious. Fans argued Pike Place is ideally meant to be served with milk and sugar, but one purported former barista noted, "Most pike orders are so laden with other crap like syrup, sugar, and cream, all the qualities it does have are lost in the sugary brume." This may be a saving grace though, considering customers liken its tasting notes to rubber and cigarette ash. In fact, Pike Place is also the bitter and burnt-tasting Starbucks K-Cup coffee pod you shouldn't bother to buy either.