The Popular Starbucks Drink That Doesn't Hold A Candle To The Rest

Starbucks may be most famous for its delectable, dessert-like Frappuccinos, flavored lattes, and a legendary secret menu. But the coffee chain's humble origins lie in quality coffee beans, and you can still get a steaming hot cup of regular brewed coffee in whichever roast type suits your fancy. Unfortunately, the coffee drink that came in dead last in Tasting Table's ranking of popular Starbucks drinks is also the most well-known brewed roast: Pike Place. We ranked a whopping 47 different drinks from the global coffee chain, ranging from espresso and drip coffee to teas and fruity Refreshers. Tasting Table didn't necessarily hate the coffee itself, as we actually ranked Pike Place as our second favorite Starbucks whole bean coffee to brew at home elsewhere.

However, our ranking criteria for barista-made drinks you can buy at a Starbucks location included inventiveness, in addition to flavor and overall consumer satisfaction. Hot black coffee is a necessity that most of us cannot go without, but it's hardly unique or inventive. The Pike Place is a medium roast, brewed every 30 minutes for optimal freshness. A medium roast is supposedly the middle ground between dark and light, offering a mild flavor, acidity, and a medium-bodied mouthfeel. It's safe to say that Pike Place is just an average, run of the mill cup of coffee that you could get anywhere. When compared with any of Starbucks' more complex espressos, tea drinks, or fruit-based options, Pike Place coffee simply doesn't compare to the rest.