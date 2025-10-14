When You Eat Breakfast Could Help You Live Longer, According To Science

The widespread belief that breakfast is the most important meal of the day can be attributed to a marketing campaign from General Foods with the tagline: "Eat a good breakfast, do a better job." At the time it was not so much based on research as a general moral belief. Yet, now it seems that science has caught up with the idea. According to Moody, eating breakfast not only manages hunger, but prevents catabolism, the process by which your body begins to break down muscle. "I always tell my clients that you wouldn't go 14 hours without eating," she says "As this is essentially all day, most people would agree that isn't necessarily healthy. So, it's equally suboptimal to, say, finish eating dinner at 8 p.m. and then not eat breakfast until 10 a.m."

While missing breakfast every once in a while probably won't hurt you much, the effects can begin to add up over time — particularly for certain demographics. "If this happens regularly, it can impair the metabolism and overall quality of life, especially for older populations," Moody says.

Skipping breakfast, or putting it off too long, can also lead to unhealthy eating habits. Moody notes that her clients who delay eating in the morning often find themselves feeling hungry between meals and late in the evening, prompting them to reach for non-nutritious foods to satisfy these cravings. As she puts it, "All of these practices are not conducive to optimal health and can be avoided by timing meals like breakfast more intentionally."