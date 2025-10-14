The Case For Storing Your Sour Patch Kids In The Freezer

We've pretty much seen it all when it comes to candy innovation. There are giant gummy bears that are the size of your head, and candy slime marketed as Reindeer Snot. But if you're just an average person with regular candy at home and want to try something new, there are tons of people online taking the radical step of putting their gummy candy — specifically Sour Patch Kids — in the freezer.

There are several reasons why the freezer is a top-tier storage method for Sour Patch Kids. First, according to many, they simply taste better frozen. Now, this is a matter of personal opinion, but there is some consensus out there. Sour Patch Kids made our list of candies that taste better frozen, and some sweet treat lovers have even claimed that every candy tastes better cold.

The next reason some say that these iconic gummies are better in the freezer is because they take longer to eat. This may seem counterintuitive, but because they're tougher to chew, you don't need as many of them to satisfy your candy craving. This is great if you're trying to keep an eye on your candy consumption, or if you just want your bag to last longer. So, are Sour Patch Kids really better in the freezer? We put it to the test.