How To Choose Ikea Drawers To Keep Your Kitchen Countertops Organized
If we say, "kitchen headache," what do you think of? If you've answered "cluttered countertops," you're not alone. Things seem to magically accumulate on kitchen counters. It starts with decor, because we all want a cozy, personalized space. Then comes the serveware we want to display or can't fit anywhere else. After that, there are the cooking tools and the ingredients (like produce) that do best at room temperature, followed by homework, recipes, shopping lists, and Tupperware — surely there are clever solutions for countertop organization, right? There are indeed, and one of our favorites is to think vertically with Ikea drawers.
If you have a smaller kitchen, it can become impossible to keep things within reach but still neat and clutter-free: horizontal surface space makes that possible. With just the length and width of one drawer, you can have two, three, or four drawers building up for twice (maybe even four times) the storage space. The main factor you're looking for with Ikea drawers for countertop organization is size: a set has to be narrow, shallow, and short enough to fit on your counter and possibly under a cabinet.
But there are some things you should know before you begin browsing the Ikea website. You want to be sure your new storage drawers won't be bothered by the fluctuating temperatures and moisture levels in your kitchen; materials like metal do best. Of course, your color and aesthetic also need to match your kitchen design. Additionally, it helps to know what you'll be storing in your new Ikea products. Fruits like apples and bananas, for example, benefit from some air flow.
Examples of kitchen counter-ready Ikea shelves
Once you choose the right ones for your space, Ikea drawers are one of the most effective hacks for increasing counter space. Let's start with options for those with vertical room, where perhaps there is no cabinet above one portion of your counter or the cabinet is relatively high. This JONAXEL storage combination rack is 27 ½ inches tall, boasting four spacious basket drawers. It's perfect for narrower slivers of counter space, and it's coated steel, so it will hold up in humid conditions. There's also a JONAXEL variation with open-weave baskets, which is handy if you want to store spices or cooking tools, as you can easily see what's where.
For a slightly more sophisticated look (if you have the space for it), the ALEX drawer unit is sleek, roomy, and comes in various hues. The LENNART drawer unit has the JONAXEL's resilient coated steel and contemporary look but is only 22 inches tall, making it easy to fit on a countertop. One completely fresh option if you really don't have vertical space? The EKBY ALEX shelf with drawers can actually double your surface space. One of many affordable Ikea kitchen-organization finds, its short, narrow drawers are great for tools or silverware.