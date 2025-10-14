How To Choose Ikea Drawers To Keep Your Kitchen Countertops Organized

If we say, "kitchen headache," what do you think of? If you've answered "cluttered countertops," you're not alone. Things seem to magically accumulate on kitchen counters. It starts with decor, because we all want a cozy, personalized space. Then comes the serveware we want to display or can't fit anywhere else. After that, there are the cooking tools and the ingredients (like produce) that do best at room temperature, followed by homework, recipes, shopping lists, and Tupperware — surely there are clever solutions for countertop organization, right? There are indeed, and one of our favorites is to think vertically with Ikea drawers.

If you have a smaller kitchen, it can become impossible to keep things within reach but still neat and clutter-free: horizontal surface space makes that possible. With just the length and width of one drawer, you can have two, three, or four drawers building up for twice (maybe even four times) the storage space. The main factor you're looking for with Ikea drawers for countertop organization is size: a set has to be narrow, shallow, and short enough to fit on your counter and possibly under a cabinet.

But there are some things you should know before you begin browsing the Ikea website. You want to be sure your new storage drawers won't be bothered by the fluctuating temperatures and moisture levels in your kitchen; materials like metal do best. Of course, your color and aesthetic also need to match your kitchen design. Additionally, it helps to know what you'll be storing in your new Ikea products. Fruits like apples and bananas, for example, benefit from some air flow.