Our Least Favorite Wawa Hoagie Isn't Bad, It Just Needs More Filling

Whether you live on the East Coast or not, you might hesitate to say anything bad about Wawa's hoagies. The regional gas station chain has hordes of loyal fans that would defend its famous sandwiches to their dying breaths, so we had to be brave to put together our ranking of Wawa hoagies from worst to best. Luckily for us, the item that landed in last place — the chipotle chicken cheesesteak — doesn't evoke any strong words about how terrible it is. It's just sort of stingy.

This Wawa sandwich layers chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and creamy chipotle sauce inside a hoagie roll. Our tester thought that the filling was tasty, and the cheese, peppers, and sauce add a lot of zest that certainly won't disappoint fans of spicy food. However, this hoagie was incredibly light on the chicken. While Wawa's sandwiches don't exactly cost a fortune, anyone would be disappointed to pay up for a hoagie with way more bread than meat.

This chipotle chicken cheesesteak is not a gas station hot food to avoid at all costs, but it isn't the best for your wallet or your taste buds. Making a chicken cheesesteak recipe at home is a better way to satisfy a craving. If you're down to try any kind of delicious sandwich, though, other Wawa hoagies are more generous and won't leave you hungry soon after you drive away with your order.