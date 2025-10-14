Our Least Favorite Wawa Hoagie Isn't Bad, It Just Needs More Filling
Whether you live on the East Coast or not, you might hesitate to say anything bad about Wawa's hoagies. The regional gas station chain has hordes of loyal fans that would defend its famous sandwiches to their dying breaths, so we had to be brave to put together our ranking of Wawa hoagies from worst to best. Luckily for us, the item that landed in last place — the chipotle chicken cheesesteak — doesn't evoke any strong words about how terrible it is. It's just sort of stingy.
This Wawa sandwich layers chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapeños, and creamy chipotle sauce inside a hoagie roll. Our tester thought that the filling was tasty, and the cheese, peppers, and sauce add a lot of zest that certainly won't disappoint fans of spicy food. However, this hoagie was incredibly light on the chicken. While Wawa's sandwiches don't exactly cost a fortune, anyone would be disappointed to pay up for a hoagie with way more bread than meat.
This chipotle chicken cheesesteak is not a gas station hot food to avoid at all costs, but it isn't the best for your wallet or your taste buds. Making a chicken cheesesteak recipe at home is a better way to satisfy a craving. If you're down to try any kind of delicious sandwich, though, other Wawa hoagies are more generous and won't leave you hungry soon after you drive away with your order.
Another miss and a few hits to know about on Wawa's hoagie menu
During our Wawa hoagie smackdown, we found another skimpy option besides the chipotle chicken cheesesteak. The buffalo breaded chicken sandwich, which took second-to-last place, was also too bread-heavy for our taste tester. If you're a chicken lover, spring for the chicken salad hoagie instead, which actually has enough of the main ingredient to live up to its name.
All of this being said, Wawa veterans are rarely moved to change their go-to hoagie order, no matter what anyone says about it. Those who are new to the chain, however, may wonder which sandwich to order instead. For our part, we loved the meatball parmesan and fajita veggie hoagies, which were not only darn delicious but generously filled. Other customers adore Wawa's classic meatball sub, praising the harmony of the flavors and awesome marinara sauce. These options can actually prove to newbies that Wawa is one of the U.S. convenience stores with the best food.
Another Wawa hoagie that is constantly called the greatest of them all is the mythical Gobbler. As you might guess, this turkey-centric sandwich is only available a month or so before Thanksgiving, which perhaps contributes to its fanatical following. Featuring shredded turkey, hot gravy, stuffing, and cranberry sauce, it has all the wonderful textures and flavors of a Thanksgiving dinner stuffed inside a roll. Come autumn, you really can't go wrong with this masterpiece.