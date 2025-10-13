The Marie Callender's Cream Mini Pies That Don't Come In A Large Size
When you realize you forgot to plan for dessert for an upcoming picnic or dinner party, Marie Callender's lineup of frozen pies can come to the rescue. The brand's tasty and convenient desserts come in a wide variety of flavors and sizes, as several of its full-size pies are available in miniature versions. Interestingly, Marie Callender's also offers a box of mini desserts that do not have a large-sized counterpart: the Salted Caramel Cream Mini Pies.
These individually-portioned treats consist of chocolate cookie crusts filled with a creamy salted caramel custard, finished with whipped cream and chocolate- and caramel-flavored chips. They are similar to other Marie Callender's ready-to-thaw pies that are meant to be served cool, such as Chocolate Satin and Key Lime. Each box comes with two pies that are about three ounces each.
The lack of a full-sized Salted Caramel Cream Pie may be disappointing if you want an impressive-looking centerpiece for your table. But for a serve-it-yourself spread at a holiday or birthday party, mini desserts are much less cumbersome for guests to handle. Just thaw a box or two of these Marie Callender's treats and cut them into slices, and you have perfectly bite-sized morsels. These caramel pies also happen to have rave reviews from customers.
Shoppers love the taste of Marie Callender's Salted Caramel Cream Mini Pies
In a matchup of Marie Callender's versus Sara Lee's frozen pies, we declared Marie Callender's to be superior, and the Salted Caramel Cream Mini Pies further prove that the brand has some big hits. One reviewer on the company's website wrote, "This is my new favorite!! So creamy and just the right amount of salted caramel flavor!" Others called the pies some of the best desserts they've ever tasted and are begging Marie Callender's to release a full-sized version.
These caramelly sweets also have a higher star rating than similar products like Marie Callender's Chocolate Satin Mini Pies and Coconut Cream Mini Pies. All three items have around the same number of customer reviews. Dessert fans on Reddit love the salted caramel pies, too, saying it's nearly impossible to eat just one.
If the idea of a cute, small dessert appeals to you, but you prefer classic fruit pies with a flaky crust, there's another Marie Callender's product on the smaller side that does not have a larger counterpart. The 10-ounce Small Cherry Berry Pie features tart cherries and blueberries inside a cinnamon sugar-dusted crust. The serving size is more modest than the brand's 40-ounce full-size fruit pies, but it's not stingy either, making it perfect for two people to share. Reviews also indicate that it's way tastier than Marie Callender's frozen Razzleberry pie, which we won't be buying again.