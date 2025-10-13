The Marie Callender's Cream Mini Pies That Don't Come In A Large Size

When you realize you forgot to plan for dessert for an upcoming picnic or dinner party, Marie Callender's lineup of frozen pies can come to the rescue. The brand's tasty and convenient desserts come in a wide variety of flavors and sizes, as several of its full-size pies are available in miniature versions. Interestingly, Marie Callender's also offers a box of mini desserts that do not have a large-sized counterpart: the Salted Caramel Cream Mini Pies.

These individually-portioned treats consist of chocolate cookie crusts filled with a creamy salted caramel custard, finished with whipped cream and chocolate- and caramel-flavored chips. They are similar to other Marie Callender's ready-to-thaw pies that are meant to be served cool, such as Chocolate Satin and Key Lime. Each box comes with two pies that are about three ounces each.

The lack of a full-sized Salted Caramel Cream Pie may be disappointing if you want an impressive-looking centerpiece for your table. But for a serve-it-yourself spread at a holiday or birthday party, mini desserts are much less cumbersome for guests to handle. Just thaw a box or two of these Marie Callender's treats and cut them into slices, and you have perfectly bite-sized morsels. These caramel pies also happen to have rave reviews from customers.