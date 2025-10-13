If You're Ordering Salad At Outback Steakhouse, Avoid This One Altogether

With the cost of dining out steadily increasing, it's important to make sure you're getting your money's worth when enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Outback Steakhouse, which was once considered a mid-priced chain, now has prices that rival those of fine dining. To find out which menu options were worth considering, Tasting Table compiled a list of the 10 dishes you should avoid at Outback Steakhouse.

If you want to keep it healthy by getting a salad with your steak, avoid ordering the Outback Aussie Cobb salad. When ranking popular Outback Steakhouse menu items, we found the Aussie version of a Cobb salad to be very far from the classic Cobb salad recipe that we know and love. Rather than including chicken, bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and cheese on a bed of fresh Romaine or mixed lettuce greens, Outback's dubiously named Aussie version only includes ingredients typically found in a side salad.

According to the Outback menu, the salad is meant to include chopped hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, and a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese served on a bed of fresh mixed greens. Unfortunately, when we ordered it, we only got a small amount of hard-boiled egg along with bacon bits rather than fresh bacon. This made it seem more like a sad side salad than a rich, flavorful main course.