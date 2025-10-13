If You're Ordering Salad At Outback Steakhouse, Avoid This One Altogether
With the cost of dining out steadily increasing, it's important to make sure you're getting your money's worth when enjoying a meal at a restaurant. Outback Steakhouse, which was once considered a mid-priced chain, now has prices that rival those of fine dining. To find out which menu options were worth considering, Tasting Table compiled a list of the 10 dishes you should avoid at Outback Steakhouse.
If you want to keep it healthy by getting a salad with your steak, avoid ordering the Outback Aussie Cobb salad. When ranking popular Outback Steakhouse menu items, we found the Aussie version of a Cobb salad to be very far from the classic Cobb salad recipe that we know and love. Rather than including chicken, bacon, tomatoes, hard-boiled egg, and cheese on a bed of fresh Romaine or mixed lettuce greens, Outback's dubiously named Aussie version only includes ingredients typically found in a side salad.
According to the Outback menu, the salad is meant to include chopped hard-boiled eggs, tomatoes, bacon, croutons, and a blend of Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese served on a bed of fresh mixed greens. Unfortunately, when we ordered it, we only got a small amount of hard-boiled egg along with bacon bits rather than fresh bacon. This made it seem more like a sad side salad than a rich, flavorful main course.
What customers think of the Outback Aussie Cobb salad
Some customers love the Aussie Cobb salad at Outback. On TikTok, @sarahmargareteats went to her local Outback restaurant and asked her server what the least popular meal was at the steakhouse chain. He told her that it was the Aussie Cobb salad, so she ordered it to try it for herself. She said she ordered it with crispy chicken and ranch dressing, and rated it a nine out of 10.
However, in a review left on TripAdvisor for the steakhouse's St. George, UT location, a diner said that the Cobb salad was the worst they had ever had. The customer said the salad "had bacon bits, the kind you buy in a bag from Costco, a mashed up egg or part of an egg, lots of cheese, and a few grape tomatoes cut in half, and...Lots and lots of...slimy lettuce." They said that their salad had no avocado, and the presentation was more like a side salad, going on to say, "Seriously, the worst Cobb salad I've EVER had."
Instead of ordering the Aussie Cobb salad, we recommend trying one of these 13 underrated Outback Steakhouse menu items. We also recommend the Brisbane Caesar salad. This fan-favorite salad includes crisp Romaine lettuce, fresh croutons, and shredded parmesan cheese with homemade Caesar dressing, and you can also add sliced chicken for extra protein.