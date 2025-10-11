9 Store-Bought Crab Dips, Ranked

Let's go fishing for a great crab dip. I would lump crab dip in the same category as salmon mousse or smoked trout dip. These are the kinds of seafood creations that, when done well, can be the centerpiece of a diverse appetizer spread. But when done poorly, they can really stink up a party — both literally and figuratively.

It truly is a roll of the dice with these kinds of maritime starters, and the gamble becomes even greater when they're store-bought. You really never know what you're going to get from a supermarket seafood department. Which is why I'm doing the dangerous work for you and testing out different store-bought crab dip options to separate the keepers from the throwbacks.

With crab prices where they are (if you're not up to date on the current ebbs and flows of the seafood market, they're quite high), it comes as no surprise that many brands use imitation crab in their dips. Only a few incorporate true crab meat. So, I judged more on the amount of meat — no matter whether it was real or fake — and if it had a strong seafood taste. If a crab dip doesn't taste like crab, what's the point? I additionally looked for creaminess, brine, and a bold blend of seasonings. A bit of spice never hurt either. I paired all the crab dip renditions with a handful of neutral sea salt pita chips before plunging in and ranking each one from my least to most favorite.