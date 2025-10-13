How Frank Sinatra Played A Role In Launching This Iconic LA Restaurant

Crooner, movie star, and pop culture icon, Frank Sinatra, was the true epitome of a foodie. Though his burger recipe relied entirely on Dean Martin, Sinatra still knew how to cook and appreciate a good meal. Among the many restaurants he frequented in the United States and, specifically, Los Angeles, California, his influence as an entertainer and food lover was far-reaching indeed. It's thanks to some gentle nudging from Sinatra that actor Johnny Harlowe opened the restaurant Dear John's in Culver City in 1962.

Given its proximity to what was then MGM Studios (currently Sony), the restaurant quickly became a hot spot for local actors to hang out after work. It wasn't an unusual sight to glimpse Sinatra playing piano in the corner while guests sipped cocktails and dined on steaks, seafood, and pasta. Although Harlowe sold his restaurant in the 1980s and the quality began to take a hit under new management, 2019 brought about something of a renaissance for the old-school dining spot in LA.

Baker Hans Röckenwagner and his wife, Patti, along with chef Josiah Citrin, took on the task of revamping the beloved classic restaurant. With their efforts, Dear John's was named one of the best new restaurants by Los Angeles Magazine in that same year. Though the California restaurant was scheduled to be demolished in 2021, a five-year extension on its lease in 2023 means eager eaters still have some time to check out one of the restaurants Frank Sinatra loved across the U.S.