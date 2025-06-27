Frank Sinatra's R-Rated Burger Recipe Relied Entirely On Dean Martin

The Rat Pack was the ultimate swingin' combination of multi-talented performers. Comedic, musical, and always enjoyable to watch, two of the best-known members, Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra, were undisputed icons who could definitely agree on the appeal of fine dining. While the two friends enjoyed performing, eating, and carousing together, it seemed that they had differing opinions regarding the preferred process for preparing a hamburger.

According to "The Celebrity Cookbook" by Dinah Shore, Martin's recipe boasted a minimal list of only two ingredients: a pound of ground beef prepared in a skillet sprinkled with table salt and two ounces of chilled bourbon to sip on and enjoy alongside the hamburgers. Ever the jokester, Sinatra's recipe one-upped Martin's, describing the burger-making process sans a list of ingredients and in three simple steps: "1. Call for Deano; 2. Tell him to make you a f—in' burger; 3. Drink his bourbon."

Salty language notwithstanding, these two "recipes" are a prime example of the humorous aspects of home cooking, a love of good food, and the lifelong friendship shared by two classic crooners. Though these specific recipes might indicate a lack of kitchen skills, Frank Sinatra's signature tomato sauce would prove otherwise. Between Martin and Sinatra, you can certainly take some inspiration to prepare your own batch of mouthwatering burgers.