Make Stellar Cheesesteaks With This Beef Item From Trader Joe's
If you've been craving cheesesteak but don't live anywhere near Philadelphia (or any of these other locations in the U.S. where you can find the best cheesesteaks), then all you have to do is head over to your nearest Trader Joe's and make your way to the meat department. There, in the refrigerated section, you'll find the Trader Joe's All Natural Shaved Beef Steak. Made from the cap of the ribeye – the cut of beef traditionally used for cheesesteak – from cattle that have not been raised with antibiotics, it's your secret to making a stellar cheesesteak at home.
Before you leave Trader Joe's, be sure to go around the store to pick up all the other ingredients you'll need to make a cheesesteak, including cheese and onions. The bread is slightly trickier, however. For a truly authentic bite, you need an Amoroso roll, the roll that's used in authentic Philly cheesesteaks, which is not sold at Trader Joe's. Try the Trader Joe's sandwich rolls, demi-baguette, or half-baked ficelle bread instead.
How to make a cheesesteak with Trader Joe's ingredients
Once you're home, it won't take a long time, or much effort at all to put together your cheesesteak using the pre-shaved beef steak from Trader Joe's. Do avoid the prepping mistake of not cutting your onions thin enough for cheesesteak, however. Since the beef is already shaved thin, it won't take long to cook up. For the ultimate cheesesteak, cook your onions in the same pan at the same time as your steak. Don't forget to melt your choice of provolone, cheese whiz, or American cheese, the three types of cheese recommended for a Philly cheesesteak, on top of everything. Then scoop that all into your choice of bread, and serve immediately for a tasty and filling lunch or dinner.
If you're not a fan of the cheesesteak you've made, you can always take advantage of Trader Joe's easygoing return policy. Or, take a page from Reddit, and try using the shaved beef in other ways, including French dip sandwiches, Philly stuffed peppers, cheesesteak loaded potatoes, stir fries, bulgogi, pho, gyudon, Thai or Japanese curry, hot pot, beef stroganoff, tacos, and burritos.