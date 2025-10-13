Make Stellar Cheesesteaks With This Beef Item From Trader Joe's

If you've been craving cheesesteak but don't live anywhere near Philadelphia (or any of these other locations in the U.S. where you can find the best cheesesteaks), then all you have to do is head over to your nearest Trader Joe's and make your way to the meat department. There, in the refrigerated section, you'll find the Trader Joe's All Natural Shaved Beef Steak. Made from the cap of the ribeye – the cut of beef traditionally used for cheesesteak – from cattle that have not been raised with antibiotics, it's your secret to making a stellar cheesesteak at home.

Before you leave Trader Joe's, be sure to go around the store to pick up all the other ingredients you'll need to make a cheesesteak, including cheese and onions. The bread is slightly trickier, however. For a truly authentic bite, you need an Amoroso roll, the roll that's used in authentic Philly cheesesteaks, which is not sold at Trader Joe's. Try the Trader Joe's sandwich rolls, demi-baguette, or half-baked ficelle bread instead.