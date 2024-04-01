How You Should Be Cooking Onions For The Ultimate Cheesesteak
You don't have to travel to Pennsylvania for one of Philly's best cheesesteaks or even walk to your neighborhood deli to take a bite of the delicious sandwich, because it's not incredibly difficult to make one at home. The most important parts to nail down are the cheese and the steak, but the slow-cooked onions are also important. Those onions provide more subtle sweetness and contrasting texture with the steak and peppers than any other ingredients you add to the sandwich. To achieve the best texture and flavor, cook your onions in the same pan and at the same time as your steak.
Some recipes call for cooking onions separately, or removing them from the pan before the shaved steak goes in, but neither method is the best option. That's because when you cook the onions and peppers together with the meat, you'll save some time and use less pans to make for an easy clean up. More importantly, this is a surefire way to brown the onions and infuse them with the meaty flavor of the beef from the start and make every bite of the end result flavorful.
Dice or slice onions depending on how much onion you want in each bite
Before the onions hit the pan, it's essential to cut them properly so they complement the sandwiches rather than take them over. Either finely dice the onions for smaller pieces or slice them depending on how much you want in each bite. There are many types of onions like red ones and shallots, but a yellow onion is the best option for a cheesesteak because the variety is flavorful and cooks down easily during the slow-cooking or caramelization process. Half of a medium yellow onion should be sufficient for every two large cheesesteak sandwiches you're making, but go ahead and use a whole medium yellow onion if you simply want more.
After the onions are sliced or diced, it's time to cook. You'll want the pan to be hot, so turn the knob to medium-high heat then add a neutral oil when the pan is ready. This is when you can add the onions and beef together at the same time so they cook evenly and the flavors meld. You can also add the onions first and let them brown a little, then add the steak a few minutes later to let them finish cooking off together. Try this onion technique with Tasting Table's homemade Philly cheesesteak recipe or with our Philly cheesesteak lettuce wraps if you prefer a lighter meal.