How You Should Be Cooking Onions For The Ultimate Cheesesteak

You don't have to travel to Pennsylvania for one of Philly's best cheesesteaks or even walk to your neighborhood deli to take a bite of the delicious sandwich, because it's not incredibly difficult to make one at home. The most important parts to nail down are the cheese and the steak, but the slow-cooked onions are also important. Those onions provide more subtle sweetness and contrasting texture with the steak and peppers than any other ingredients you add to the sandwich. To achieve the best texture and flavor, cook your onions in the same pan and at the same time as your steak.

Some recipes call for cooking onions separately, or removing them from the pan before the shaved steak goes in, but neither method is the best option. That's because when you cook the onions and peppers together with the meat, you'll save some time and use less pans to make for an easy clean up. More importantly, this is a surefire way to brown the onions and infuse them with the meaty flavor of the beef from the start and make every bite of the end result flavorful.