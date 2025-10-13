How To Quickly Ripen Kiwi Fruit At Home

If you're a fan of kiwi, you know the joy of these juicy and tangy fruits. Before cutting into the fuzzy surface, it's important to know how to quickly and easily ripen a kiwi for maximum enjoyment. Of the many hacks that will help ripen fruit much faster, adding kiwis to a paper bag is an excellent method. Including an apple or banana in the bag alongside your kiwi will speed up the process with the release of ethylene gas from the other fruits to streamline ripening the kiwis even faster.

The science behind ripening fruit in a brown paper bag comes down to the presence of ethylene gas. Trapping the gas inside a paper bag accelerates the ripening. Adding other fruits that produce large amounts of the gas, such as apples and bananas, helps the gas to permeate the container. Using a paper bag as your container is also imperative for letting air flow through and not trapping moisture like a plastic bag would, which can cause mold. Keeping the bag in a warm spot will also help ripen the fruits within a day or two.

Ensure your kiwis have properly ripened by checking with a gentle squeeze to see if the fruit has softened. Additionally, you can perform the smell test for identifying ripe kiwi to sense the sweet essence that comes from ripe fruits. There's a lot you can do with perfectly ripened kiwis to make the most of these tropical fruits.