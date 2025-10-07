Beloved NYC Food Icon Saul Zabar Dies At 97
New York City lost an icon on October 7, 2025 when Saul Zabar died at 97. According to The New York Times, Saul's daughter Annie Zabar confirmed his death as he had been in the hospital due to bleeding in his brain. The son of its founders, Zabar ran the acclaimed Zabar's grocery store on New York's Upper West Side in Manhattan. Zabar's has been in business since 1934 and Saul has been at its helm alongside brother Stanley since 1950.
We've named Zabar's among the best gourmet grocery stores in NYC, and this business was known around the globe despite the Zabars never having franchised — in fact, they streamlined their original five locations into the one big market on Broadway at 80th street fairly early on. Zabar's quickly became a favorite among New Yorkers, but Saul wasn't interested in the grocery business and wanted to become a doctor. He changed his mind when his father died in 1950, however, and what he thought would be a stint helping his family out turned into a decades-long role as the grocery store's president. Saul became a connoisseur of one of the store's signature products: smoked fish. He also had exacting standards for coffee, all of which helped Zabar's become a prime destination for lox, bagels, coffee, babka, and more. Zabar's is more than a market, but a tradition and a gathering place for many, making Saul a beloved New Yorker.
How Zabar's remained true to its roots under Saul
Beyond its top-quality fish, coffee, baked goods, and other goods, what has kept Zabar's one of the most unique grocery stores in the country is its commitment to staying small, independent, and focused on its customers. Zabar's has remained devoted to its Upper West Side neighborhood, and, per The New York Times, Saul always sought to maintain the store's old-fashioned appeal. Still, the store kept up with the times, too, especially through collaborations that made sense for its brand and New York digs. There was the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) partnership in 2024, for example, with specially priced bagel specials to celebrate the MTA's 120th anniversary and the 90th anniversary of Zabar's. In 2022, Zabar's teamed up with legacy fashion brand Coach to create a cool, pricey Zabar's sweater.
Even if you've never been to New York City, you may recognize Zabar's from its appearances in major films like "Manhattan" and "You've Got Mail;" it's also been mentioned for its quintessential New York status as well as its bagels and lox on numerous television shows. Today, the business remains in the family, with Saul's daughter Annie the store's senior executive. With an incredible 70 years leading the business, hand-selecting groceries, and getting to know his shoppers, though, Saul Zabar will be missed, remembered, and long celebrated.