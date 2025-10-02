7 Unique Grocery Stores You Need To Visit Across The US

If you're not the type of person who likes to go to a local grocery store when you're traveling, then you're seriously missing out. Grocery stores can offer so much learning about a place, what makes it special, and how people like to cook, eat, and drink. Not only will you walk away with some interesting and delicious items, but you'll also have maybe learned a thing or two about the local community. There's always something new to try, whether it's a new type of beverage, baked goods, or even a type of meat you'd never heard of before. Then, some grocery stores were created with the intention of making the customer's experience entertaining, which breathes new life into the experience of going grocery shopping.

There are some really unique grocery stores across the world that are on many people's bucket lists. In fact, the concept of "grocery store tourism" is a thing, and often one of the most underrated parts of a traveler's experience. If this piques your curiosity, you're not alone. It can be super fun to add an interesting grocery shop to your travel itinerary. The good news is that there are plenty of homegrown, unique stores that are worth a visit, and you don't even need to leave the country. So, whether you want to take a road trip or simply experience something different, but don't want to get out your passport, here are some of the most unique grocery stores you can visit across the U.S.