This Experimental Tennessee Distillery Is Winning Fans With A Craft Beer Approach To Bourbon

Chattanooga Distillery is lauded for its innovative approach to whiskey. Though it is a newer addition to the lineup of Tennessee whiskey brands, it has confidently claimed space as one of the best whiskeys you'll find coming out of Tennessee distilleries. Malty bourbons and experimental approaches to bottling booze have helped this distillery forge its reputation in an established industry. Whiskey wasn't distilled in Chattanooga, Tennessee since Prohibition, but Tim Piersant and Joe Ledbetter set out to change that. After years of lobbying, distillations began, and Piersant teamed up with Grant McCracken, who pioneered experimental processes. The label's flagship 91, Cask 111, and the Bottled in Bond and Barrel Finishing Series offer a taste of these successful approaches.

Chattanooga Distillery batches whiskey that has been made using fermentation, a variety of grains, and unique barrel aging techniques. These bourbons are made with a high-malt mash bill, giving each sip a noticeable creamy character. The brand isn't focused on scale and instead concentrates on smaller runs. Whereas other older labels haven't been able to embrace such creativity, this boundary-challenging production style has helped the brand offer whiskey bottles that have attracted a devout fan base. "They fought with Chattanooga for years to get their distillers license and almost lost everything. I don't care if their whiskey is the best. I buy it on principle alone," wrote one supporter on Reddit. "Great company [run] by good people."