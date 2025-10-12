One Of Guy Fieri's Top Picks For A Delicious Yet Cheap Steak Is Also Called The 'California Cut'
What would you say is your favorite kind of steak? Ribeye? Tenderloin? Maybe something dramatic like a tomahawk? There are eight primal cuts from which all other subcuts are derived; these include everything from filet mignon to a porterhouse steak, flank steak, or sirloin cap. If you've been shopping for steaks lately, you know the price can get a little outrageous, as beef prices have risen over 11.3% compared to last year. If you're looking to save some cash while enjoying a delicious cut, Guy Fieri is quick to recommend the tri-tip.
Sometimes called the California cut or the Santa Maria cut, the tri-tip is the bottom part of the sirloin. Sirloin itself is a subprimal cut from the whole loin, which is divided into the short loin at the front and the sirloin at the rear. The sirloin is further divided into top sirloin and bottom sirloin; it's from that bottom portion that you'll find the tri-tip. It's not super common in grocery stores, but you can find it occasionally or ask your butcher.
Tri-tip, usually about two to three pounds, gets its name from the triangle shape. The thin end usually cooks faster than the rest of the cut, so you can achieve more than one level of doneness throughout, which some people find very appealing. The meat has good marbling and is very tender, but it's rare because there's typically not much of it on any given cow, and tri-tips are in high demand in California.
What Fieri recommends
Fieri has long been a fan of sirloin, and he recommended top sirloin as his favorite cut to us in our exclusive interview. When it comes to big taste on a budget, tri-tip is his choice, with a few caveats to make sure you prepare it the right way. He told Food & Wine that you should "get it to a nice medium-rare and cut it on the bias against the grain."
One thing to be wary of is that the grain in tri-tip runs in different directions, so it's not as simple as uniform slices from one side to the other. You'll need to look at the steak and see the striations in the muscle fiber, which will be straight in some places and almost perpendicular in others. Then adjust your cuts to get that bias against the grain that Fieri recommends. It's not too hard on your budget to give it a try, either.
The USDA's national report on average beef prices includes many different cuts of steak. The national average for tri-tip steak shows it sells at $8.13 per pound. Compared to strip steak at $11.51, porterhouse at $10.32, and filet mignon at $23.01, it's definitely a more affordable option.
Fieri recommends simple seasoning for tri-tip. Because of the marbling, the meat already has a lot of flavor. Just salt and pepper will do. If you want to use a rub or some simple herbs and finish with a compound butter, that can work too. Give it a try the next time you're looking for a steak and see if Fieri was on the money.