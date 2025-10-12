One Of Guy Fieri's Top Picks For A Delicious Yet Cheap Steak Is Also Called The 'California Cut'

What would you say is your favorite kind of steak? Ribeye? Tenderloin? Maybe something dramatic like a tomahawk? There are eight primal cuts from which all other subcuts are derived; these include everything from filet mignon to a porterhouse steak, flank steak, or sirloin cap. If you've been shopping for steaks lately, you know the price can get a little outrageous, as beef prices have risen over 11.3% compared to last year. If you're looking to save some cash while enjoying a delicious cut, Guy Fieri is quick to recommend the tri-tip.

Sometimes called the California cut or the Santa Maria cut, the tri-tip is the bottom part of the sirloin. Sirloin itself is a subprimal cut from the whole loin, which is divided into the short loin at the front and the sirloin at the rear. The sirloin is further divided into top sirloin and bottom sirloin; it's from that bottom portion that you'll find the tri-tip. It's not super common in grocery stores, but you can find it occasionally or ask your butcher.

Tri-tip, usually about two to three pounds, gets its name from the triangle shape. The thin end usually cooks faster than the rest of the cut, so you can achieve more than one level of doneness throughout, which some people find very appealing. The meat has good marbling and is very tender, but it's rare because there's typically not much of it on any given cow, and tri-tips are in high demand in California.