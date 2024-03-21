The Budget Steak Cut Guy Fieri Recommends - Exclusive

Everybody has an opinion about steak. And when the weather starts to warm and grill season rolls around, those perspectives begin to get louder — but not always wiser. Conventional meat-lover wisdom says the best steaks to purchase for your weekend barbecue are the ones with the most flavor and simplest cooking process, but most often, those are also the cuts with higher price tags. Since food costs only ever seem to go in one direction (up), it's sensible to remain on the hunt for less expensive pieces of meat. Budget cuts can have just as much flavor and can be more fun to cook — if you're interested in getting creative.

Recently, Tasting Table sat down for an exclusive interview with Guy Fieri, a certified expert in the field of barbecuing and meat grilling (among many other things). With the season nearly upon us — and wallets in mind — we wanted to know what the Mayor of Flavortown considers as a choice budget cut of steak. Never one to mince words, Fieri told us straight: "I am a huge top sirloin fan. Okay? Love them. Love top sirloin."