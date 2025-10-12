Does Texas Roadhouse Have A Secret Menu Tomahawk Steak?
What's the biggest steak you could eat in one sitting? The Black Otter Club in Wisconsin has a Super Cut prime rib challenge on their menu, which tasks you with eating 116 ounces in one sitting. It's essentially three steaks together that haven't been separated. You might call it a prime rib roast at that point. They have even offered a 160 ounce extreme cut before. That's too much steak for the average person, so if you want something more manageable yet still intense, you may want to try ordering a tomahawk steak at your local Texas Roadhouse. There is a catch, though: Not every location offers them.
We called Texas Roadhouse locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and South Carolina, and none had the tomahawk on the menu. However, diners in Montana have posted on Instagram about enjoying a tomahawk at Texas Roadhouse. Another diner in Kentucky posted on Facebook about polishing off a 32-ounce tomahawk there for Father's Day.
One thing to be aware of is that Texas Roadhouse does have a large, 20-ounce, bone-in prime rib on the menu. Sometimes people refer to this as a tomahawk steak, even though it's technically not. So if you're searching online to see whether your local Texas Roadhouse sells tomahawks, this could skew the results.
Finding a tomahawk
There are a few things to know about a tomahawk steak if you have never seen one, as it's not your typical cut of steak. They're a bone-in ribeye with the bone trimmed to look like the eponymous handle. Weights vary, but expect a proper tomahawk to weigh at least 24 ounces, though they can get much bigger. Take the handle off and you have a cowboy steak. So the bone is a definitive feature of a tomahawk, and that's why the 20-ounce ribeye at Texas Roadhouse is not one.
Because it's not a standard menu item, you are going to need to call your local Texas Roadhouse to see if they have them on hand. Locations that do carry them have limited numbers and they may sell out. Additionally, it's possible that the tomahawks are only offered for special occasions like Father's Day and they're not available year-round. Your best bet is to simply call Texas Roadhouse ahead of time and see if they have them.
Tomahawk steaks are expensive. Depending on your location, a 20-ounce ribeye at Texas Roadhouse costs between $30 and $35. Expect that the tomahawk will cost considerably more depending on its weight. At Gibson's Bar and Steakhouse in Chicago, a 32-ounce tomahawk is on the menu for $162. Ruth's Chris Steakhouse offers a 40-ounce tomahawk that ranges from $149 to $166 depending on location. If you can find one, bring your appetite and maybe a friend; these aren't for the faint of heart.