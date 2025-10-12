Does Texas Roadhouse Have A Secret Menu Tomahawk Steak?

What's the biggest steak you could eat in one sitting? The Black Otter Club in Wisconsin has a Super Cut prime rib challenge on their menu, which tasks you with eating 116 ounces in one sitting. It's essentially three steaks together that haven't been separated. You might call it a prime rib roast at that point. They have even offered a 160 ounce extreme cut before. That's too much steak for the average person, so if you want something more manageable yet still intense, you may want to try ordering a tomahawk steak at your local Texas Roadhouse. There is a catch, though: Not every location offers them.

We called Texas Roadhouse locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and South Carolina, and none had the tomahawk on the menu. However, diners in Montana have posted on Instagram about enjoying a tomahawk at Texas Roadhouse. Another diner in Kentucky posted on Facebook about polishing off a 32-ounce tomahawk there for Father's Day.

One thing to be aware of is that Texas Roadhouse does have a large, 20-ounce, bone-in prime rib on the menu. Sometimes people refer to this as a tomahawk steak, even though it's technically not. So if you're searching online to see whether your local Texas Roadhouse sells tomahawks, this could skew the results.