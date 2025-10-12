The Quirky Vintage Pie Few Remember - Unless You're In The Midwest

Americans love pie, and that's a fact. According to the American Pie Council, most people prefer it over cake or cookies at holiday dinners. Over $2 billion per year is spent on grocery store pies alone, not even counting restaurant or homemade pies. People have been baking pies for thousands of years, and these days, there are hundreds of different kinds, with apple and pumpkin often reigning supreme on the list of people's favorites. But one kind you may have never come across before is the sour cream raisin pie — unless, that is, you're a fan of Midwest fairs and bake sales, where it still makes occasional appearances.

You'll be forgiven if your initial reaction is skepticism and a sternly raised eyebrow. Sour cream raisin pie doesn't have the same delicious ring to it as key lime or Dutch apple pie. To start with, sour cream is not your typical pie filling, and raisins have not been particularly popular as a treat for some time now. But those who have tried this pie can attest that the taste quickly erases any doubt. With a creamy, delicious custard, juicy raisins, and a soft, decadent meringue, this is a flavor you'll come to crave. Add in some optional warm spicy notes like cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and you elevate the pie to a level that will rival pumpkin over the holidays.

There's a reason this pie remains so popular in certain places, like Iowa, for example. The sour cream creates a lush, thick, and tangy base for the custard that you probably haven't experienced before. They even have competitions to choose the best one — it really is that good.