The Quirky Vintage Pie Few Remember - Unless You're In The Midwest
Americans love pie, and that's a fact. According to the American Pie Council, most people prefer it over cake or cookies at holiday dinners. Over $2 billion per year is spent on grocery store pies alone, not even counting restaurant or homemade pies. People have been baking pies for thousands of years, and these days, there are hundreds of different kinds, with apple and pumpkin often reigning supreme on the list of people's favorites. But one kind you may have never come across before is the sour cream raisin pie — unless, that is, you're a fan of Midwest fairs and bake sales, where it still makes occasional appearances.
You'll be forgiven if your initial reaction is skepticism and a sternly raised eyebrow. Sour cream raisin pie doesn't have the same delicious ring to it as key lime or Dutch apple pie. To start with, sour cream is not your typical pie filling, and raisins have not been particularly popular as a treat for some time now. But those who have tried this pie can attest that the taste quickly erases any doubt. With a creamy, delicious custard, juicy raisins, and a soft, decadent meringue, this is a flavor you'll come to crave. Add in some optional warm spicy notes like cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon, and you elevate the pie to a level that will rival pumpkin over the holidays.
There's a reason this pie remains so popular in certain places, like Iowa, for example. The sour cream creates a lush, thick, and tangy base for the custard that you probably haven't experienced before. They even have competitions to choose the best one — it really is that good.
The origins of sour cream raisin pie
The exact origins of sour cream raisin pie are unclear. It's believed that German immigrants and the Mennonite community may have helped spread its popularity. Possibly, it originated as more of a classic raisin pie, which was served during funerals and memorial services before expanding to other occasions. Later, sour cream custard may have been incorporated to enhance the texture and flavor, but we don't know any of this for sure.
This is because many modern versions of the recipe exist, but tracking down the earliest form of any recipe is difficult. Some references suggest the recipe may be much older, but at least one appeared in a newspaper in 1927 and was later featured on SFGate. Based on this evidence, it's safe to say sour cream raisin pie is at least one hundred years old. If you want a true taste of nostalgia, it's worth trying.
To do so, head to the Midwest. Plenty of vintage pie flavors that get lost to time, but it seems like the Midwest is doing a good job of keeping this one alive. The Iowa State Fair and the Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, both have a sour cream and raisin pie contest. At the South Dakota State Fair, which has an heirloom pie competition featuring recipes dating back to at least 1950, sour cream raisin has been a big hit. And as obscure as it may sound, even Betty Crocker and Pillsbury have published recipes for it, so it's really not at all a flash in the pan.