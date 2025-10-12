How Many Cloves Equal A Teaspoon Of Minced Garlic?

As an aromatic used in all kinds of cuisines, garlic is pretty much a kitchen essential. So even if you intend to keep a fresh supply on hand, it can help to have pre-minced garlic as a backup for emergencies.

So, how much jarred garlic do you need to use? The general rule of thumb is easy to remember: a teaspoon of minced garlic equals one clove. But what does that really mean?

When cooking with fresh garlic, you'll rarely use the same-sized cloves from day to day. And even rarer is that people stick to the amount of garlic in the recipe. But this equation gives you a general idea of what you're adding so that you don't overpower your dish.

You'll probably notice that the teaspoon of jarred garlic seems like more than what you'd get from mincing a fresh clove. Although garlic becomes more potent as you cut it open, thanks to the release of allicin compounds, the taste fades over time and as a reaction to the preservation process. As a result, pre-packed minced garlic has a milder kick than if you had chopped it yourself.