Why You Should Always Use Sliced Garlic In Your Stir Fry

You probably peel and mince fresh garlic to use in a stir fry along with other vegetables like onions, peppers, mushrooms, and a protein like chicken. Or maybe you take an easier route and use a jar of that store-bought minced garlic or make it even easier and sprinkle in garlic powder. All of these options are satisfying ways to use the ingredient in a stir fry, but sliced garlic is an even better way to incorporate its flavors into the dish.

Why? For starters, minced garlic can burn rather quickly — especially if you don't add it to the pan at the right time — or it's left in for too long while all of the flavors of the stir fry meld together. In comparison, sliced garlic won't cook as fast, will elevate the garlicky flavors in the dish, and can provide more texture in each bite. After it's cooked, garlic gets a more mellow flavor, which will be noticed more with these slices, instead of their flavor being lost with those tiny minced pieces.