The Practical Reason Recipes Never Seem To Use The Right Amount Of Garlic

From sofrito to Thai curry paste, garlic can be an essential building block in many a recipe, creating a medley of flavors working in harmony, just as easily as it can be the featured one in the mix. But why do recipes often require what seems to be too much or too little garlic? The answer is quite simple on the surface, but detailed once you start diving deeper — your mileage may vary depending on several factors. Between variability in taste, size, and age of garlic, two cloves in two different households can yield a very different final product.

Whether garlic is the supporting character or the star depends on the recipe's intention, the volume of garlic used, and whether the garlic is cooked or raw. A roasted garlic mayonnaise can take a whole head without being too strong, while 1 to 2 raw cloves in aioli will have you reaching for breath mints. This can make it difficult to judge if a recipe has the right amount of garlic. Use too little and the dish is bland, use too much and the flavor is overwhelming in a reflux-inducing way.

Consider also when and how garlic is added. The longer garlic cooks, the softer the flavor, meaning the difference between two extra cloves is minor. Lightly cooked or raw garlic will be strong, so these recipes use less and even a small increase is noticeable. However, you can usually taste and adjust as you go for the perfect balance.