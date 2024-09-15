If you've ever had a head of garlic sit out too long, you may have noticed small, green shoots coming out of the cloves. These little sprouts are known as garlic germs. While you might think to throw away your garlic when they appear, these germs are actually edible, though they're sometimes removed before cooking. This begs the question: For the best possible flavor, do you need to remove the germ from garlic?

It all depends on your personal preference. Garlic germs are known to be slightly bitter and can leave a pungent, unpleasant aftertaste when eaten, leading many chefs to remove them at all costs. But there are other chefs who are perfectly fine with leaving the germs in, especially with tender, young garlic. In fact, the intensity of the garlic germ's flavor mostly depends on the clove's age. The germs from young garlic aren't enlarged or overly green, so the cloves can be eaten with or without the germ and won't have a noticeable flavor difference. If your clove is older, with a visible, green germ protruding out, the bitter flavor will be much more prominent. When using garlic to create delicate flavors, such as in a garlic confit, removing the germ helps maintain a purer color and lighter taste, but if you're using the garlic raw, such as in homemade salsa, keeping the germ won't make a major difference in flavor.