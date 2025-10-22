The Unexpected Southern Location That's Home To Kroger's Biggest Deli

These days, it's not enough just to have a deli in a grocery store. Customers are looking for a more well-rounded experience — in particular, they're looking for a grocery store where they can do all of their grocery shopping and pick up a customized sandwich for lunch at the same time. It's why chains, such as Publix and Wegmans have become such a hit. Although some Krogers are no strangers to delis in the store, a brand new deli experience just hit the hole-in-the-wall town of Edgewood, Kentucky.

It seems like you really can teach an old dog new tricks, as the oldest grocery chain in the U.S. recently opened the "deli of the future" just a hop, skip, and a jump away from its headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio. On September 19, 2025, Kroger welcomed customers to the massive, 6,500-square-foot deli inside its brand new, 108,000-square-foot store, which it dubbed the "Delicatessen." This was no small feat for the grocery giant, the result of a $25 million investment that the company hopes to use as the blueprint for more mega-delis to come.