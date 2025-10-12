The Meat That You Don't Actually Have To Cut Against The Grain

This "life tip" has probably been drilled into you ever since you picked up a knife and started cutting and carving meat in your kitchen: always cut against the grain. By running the knife's blade across the long muscle fibers — the so-called "grain" of the meat — you can make them less chewy and stringy. But did you know there's one kind of meat in particular where you can break this rule and still get super-tender results? It's nothing fancy, just good-old chicken breasts, but here's the key: this only applies if you're slicing it paper-thin.

You can try this out the next time you make the filling for your chicken cheesesteak. Take the chicken breast and make several thin slices with the grain. The pieces will still taste buttery smooth after you've grilled them. However, if you make thicker cuts, like an inch or two thick with the grain, you'll find them difficult to chew again — just as conventional wisdom warns. So, why exactly is this? Why does thickness make all the difference?