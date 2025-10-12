Serving Up Hot Grinders Since 1922, This Sandwich Shop Is A Connecticut Legend

The hardest decision you may ever have to make at lunchtime is between a hoagie, a grinder, or a submarine sandwich. They're all so enticing and, you know, almost exactly the same as one another. Whatever you want to call them, you can't go wrong with a big sandwich. Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe in Connecticut has been filling delicious Italian loaves with meat, cheese, and vegetables for more than a century.

Founded by three brothers who had recently emigrated from Italy, Nardelli's started as a grocery store. The brothers bought their supplies from New York City, and on one of their trips, they discovered grinder sandwiches. The New York shop selling them was doing incredible business, and the brothers thought this was something that their store in Connecticut needed to sell, too.

Not only were grinders popular back home in the town of Waterbury, people would line up to get them. The brothers realized they had stumbled upon something that could change their business. The company remained in the brothers' control for their entire lives and was later passed down to other family members who still run it today. Even though competition in the sandwich space has exploded over the years, Nardelli's is still at the top of the game. Based on rankings from CT Magazine, Nardelli's has won Best Grinder every year for over two decades.