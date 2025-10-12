Serving Up Hot Grinders Since 1922, This Sandwich Shop Is A Connecticut Legend
The hardest decision you may ever have to make at lunchtime is between a hoagie, a grinder, or a submarine sandwich. They're all so enticing and, you know, almost exactly the same as one another. Whatever you want to call them, you can't go wrong with a big sandwich. Nardelli's Grinder Shoppe in Connecticut has been filling delicious Italian loaves with meat, cheese, and vegetables for more than a century.
Founded by three brothers who had recently emigrated from Italy, Nardelli's started as a grocery store. The brothers bought their supplies from New York City, and on one of their trips, they discovered grinder sandwiches. The New York shop selling them was doing incredible business, and the brothers thought this was something that their store in Connecticut needed to sell, too.
Not only were grinders popular back home in the town of Waterbury, people would line up to get them. The brothers realized they had stumbled upon something that could change their business. The company remained in the brothers' control for their entire lives and was later passed down to other family members who still run it today. Even though competition in the sandwich space has exploded over the years, Nardelli's is still at the top of the game. Based on rankings from CT Magazine, Nardelli's has won Best Grinder every year for over two decades.
The Nardelli's experience
Like any good restaurant, Nardelli's has more on the menu. In addition to sandwiches, you can have popular sides like mac and cheese or potato salad, and unique fare such as stuffed hot banana peppers or craisin walnut salad. There's also a dessert selection that includes classic cannolis, which have been on the menu since the brothers ran the shop.
Sandwiches are what put Nardelli's on the map, and they have a lot to offer. The menu splits their sandwiches into cold grinders and hot grinders. Many of the cold choices are similar to sandwiches you would expect to find at places like Subway or Firehouse Subs. You can order staples like roast beef, turkey breast, and tuna salad. But they also have choices like the Italian Combo, made with pruzitini (also known as prosciuttini), capicola, salami, and provolone, which you're unlikely to find on any other menu.
The hot grinders are where Nardelli's really shines, offering classic Italian flavors. Eggplant Parmigiana with a family recipe marinara served on fresh-baked Italian bread tops their list of Italian classics. There's also Soffritto, Meatball, and Chicken Parmigiana. For more diverse tastes, they offer Prosciutto Hot Pepper Chicken, Balsamic or Chipotle Grilled Chicken, Shaved Steak and Cheese, Plant-Based Chicken Cutlets, and even a BBQ rib sandwich.
After three generations in the same family, it's no surprise that Nardelli's is the most popular sandwich shop in the state. They've had plenty of time to perfect these recipes and ensure they are consistently delicious. If you ever find yourself in Connecticut, do yourself a favor and visit Nardelli's.