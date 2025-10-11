The Vintage Costco Cookbooks You Still Might Have

If you've been an avid Costco shopper for at least a decade, there may be some old cookbooks hiding in your kitchen that you've totally forgotten about. A series of Costco's own cookbooks, titled "The Costco Way," ran from 2002 to 2015 and was distributed for free annually on Black Friday. Eventually, the store stopped publishing the series in favor of Costco Connection magazine, its monthly publication that features some recipes. But, as all home chefs know, nothing beats a good classic cookbook.

The 2002 title of the company's first cookbook, "Entertaining the Costco Way," was the perfect topic for a debut, since the wholesaler is a great one-stop shop for all things hosting. Costco shoppers know that its wide selection of products is sold in quantities bigger than almost anywhere else. The book's content was divided into four seasonal sections: "Autumn Harvest," "Winter Wonderland," "Spring Fever," and "Summer Daze."

The recipes were seasonal as well, paying homage to the yearly holidays that invite us to gather with family and friends. The menus included the Frightfully Delicious Halloween Dinner in the autumnal section, the Perfect Holiday Buffet for winter festivities, Mother's Day: The Queen's Brunch in the spring, and a corresponding Father's Day: King for an Hour in the summer.