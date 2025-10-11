The Pasta Brand That Failed To Inspect Nearly 10,000 Pounds Of Noodles

There's almost a daily cycle of seeing food recalls in the news, though some are more extreme than others. One day, you're seeing butter recalled because milk wasn't listed as an allergen, and the next day, you're seeing freeze-dried fruit recalled for potential Listeria contamination. In 2021, a popular frozen pasta manufacturer named Avanza Pasta was subject to a massive recall that affected nearly 10,000 pounds of its products, which puts it pretty high up there on the "extreme" scale.

On March 20, 2021, the USDA issued an official recall on "approximately 9,847 pounds of meat and poultry pasta products" manufactured by Avanza Pasta due to the products being produced "without the benefit of federal inspection." The recall affected frozen pasta products created between October 5, 2019, and March 12, 2021, though several products on the full recall list displayed manufacture dates into the beginning of 2022.

These products were not only sold in retail stores, but also served at restaurants in states such as Illinois, Indiana, and Wisconsin. The USDA warned that these products were easy to distinguish because they lacked an establishment number and the signature USDA mark of inspection, and consumers were urged to throw away or return the products immediately. The recall wasn't quite as bad as the time over 147,000 pounds of frozen pasta was recalled due to allergen risk, but it was still significant.