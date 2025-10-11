Revamp Your Aperol Spritz With A Nod To A Classic Mexican Cocktail
When it comes to summer cocktails, it's common to look to warm climes for inspiration, such as south of the border to Mexico or across the Atlantic to the Italian coast. However, who says you can't meet somewhere in the middle? You can revamp your Italian Aperol spritz with a nod to the Mexican paloma cocktail — just add the simple yet tangy ingredients you need for a paloma itself: a touch of grapefruit juice, a bottle of your preferred brand of tequila, some lemon or lime, and a can of club soda. In this scenario, the Aperol — a bittersweet orange aperitif — balances the rest of the ingredients, adding a hint of Italy to the Mexican classic.
Following the original Aperol spritz ratio, an Aperol paloma spritz can be made easily by following a 3-2-1 ratio — that is, 3 ounces of tequila, 2 ounces of grapefruit juice, and 1 ounce of Aperol. From there, the drink gets topped with your choice of sparkling water or prosecco to taste. In the end, a squeeze of lemon or lime juice will give this cocktail even more of a Mexican splash, while a garnish of orange or grapefruit slice will take it right back to its Italian roots.
The cultural exchanges do not have to end there. Whether served with a bowl of crave-worthy guacamole by the pool or a roasted Caprese sandwich on the beach, there are plenty of ways to make your summer sipping destinations more intercultural — and even spicier.
Make it a spicy spritz
Spice isn't necessarily prominent in Italian cuisine, aside from the chilies found in Southern Italian dishes like aglio e olio or arrabiata sauce. Mexican cuisine, on the other hand, revels in spice — think chipotle peppers, poblanos, jalapeños, serranos, and habaneros appearing in everything from iconic dishes like chile relleno to its world-famous salsas and candies. But, while the Tajín typically used to rim the glasses of traditional Mexican cocktails — including palomas, but also micheladas and margaritas — may not complement the flavors of a traditional Aperol spritz, an Aperol paloma spritz allows more room for experimentation.
Possibly one of the simplest ways to give your Aperol paloma spritz a bit of heat is to throw sliced jalapeños into a cocktail shaker along with the tequila, grapefruit juice, Aperol, and some ice. Shaking will release the spiciness of the jalapeños into the liquids, which you can then pour over ice and top with prosecco or sparkling water. However, if you want to lean more into the Italian flavors in this drink — or, possibly, something not quite as spicy — you could also use a seasoning you and many Italians use every single day: black peppercorns. Gently muddled into the bottom of your cocktail glass prior to pouring in your ingredients, black peppercorns will give this Italian-Mexican summer cocktail a subtle yet bright and lingering warmth ideal for summer sipping, regardless of which continent you are on.