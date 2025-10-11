Revamp Your Aperol Spritz With A Nod To A Classic Mexican Cocktail

When it comes to summer cocktails, it's common to look to warm climes for inspiration, such as south of the border to Mexico or across the Atlantic to the Italian coast. However, who says you can't meet somewhere in the middle? You can revamp your Italian Aperol spritz with a nod to the Mexican paloma cocktail — just add the simple yet tangy ingredients you need for a paloma itself: a touch of grapefruit juice, a bottle of your preferred brand of tequila, some lemon or lime, and a can of club soda. In this scenario, the Aperol — a bittersweet orange aperitif — balances the rest of the ingredients, adding a hint of Italy to the Mexican classic.

Following the original Aperol spritz ratio, an Aperol paloma spritz can be made easily by following a 3-2-1 ratio — that is, 3 ounces of tequila, 2 ounces of grapefruit juice, and 1 ounce of Aperol. From there, the drink gets topped with your choice of sparkling water or prosecco to taste. In the end, a squeeze of lemon or lime juice will give this cocktail even more of a Mexican splash, while a garnish of orange or grapefruit slice will take it right back to its Italian roots.

The cultural exchanges do not have to end there. Whether served with a bowl of crave-worthy guacamole by the pool or a roasted Caprese sandwich on the beach, there are plenty of ways to make your summer sipping destinations more intercultural — and even spicier.