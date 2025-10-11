Stand Mixer Vs Food Processor: What's The Difference?

Stand mixers and food processors are two of the most useful kitchen appliances you can own. Not only are they both powerful, time-saving tools, but they're also hands-free and extremely versatile. But while they can accomplish some of the same tasks, like kneading dough, they were created to serve different purposes, and it's important to know the differences between them — as well as their limitations.

The bowl of a food processor usually looks like a jug, with a flat bottom, a handle, and a hole in the center for a blade attachment. It sits on top of a power base, and the blade chops up and slices the food inside the bowl. Meanwhile, a stand mixer looks more like a traditional mixing bowl, and a beater is lowered into it to mix ingredients at various speeds.

Stand mixers are used for whipping, beating, mixing, and kneading, while food processors are designed for cutting, chopping, shredding, and puréeing. Both appliances come with a variety of attachments, so they can have many more uses beyond that, but when taken out of the box, you might not be able to use them interchangeably. It all depends on what you're making. For example, if you're making a classic lemon meringue pie, reach for the stand mixer to beat the eggs to perfection, but if you're making a batch of crave-worthy guacamole, a food processor will have your avocado, onion, and herbs blended in seconds.