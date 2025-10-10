The Top-Notch Appliance Brand Martha Stewart Has Throughout Her Kitchen
It's safe to say Martha Stewart knows her way around the kitchen. Whether she's setting up a dinner party spread or renovating an entire farmhouse kitchen, she's a true homemaker at heart. Behind all that cooking are her carefully chosen appliances — selected for performance, style, and longevity. One premium brand has been a staple throughout Stewart's homes, known for its restaurant-level looks, impressive cooking power, and buy-it-for-life appeal: the ultra-premium Viking.
When updating the Maple Avenue guest house kitchen — where she's filmed countless recipes — Stewart replaced her old stove and wall ovens with newer, sleeker Viking versions that make her space look and feel more modern. A six-burner cooktop now anchors her expanded island, where she often whips up breakfast favorites like omelets and crepes. She also added a Viking oven with French doors that open out instead of pulling down, a feature she says makes it easier to handle hot trays without risking burns. The oven, in particular, is a splurge-worthy kitchen appliance in her eyes.
How Viking earned its place in Stewart's home
In 2025, Stewart updated another appliance in that same kitchen: her Viking refrigerator. After 27 years, it had more than earned its keep, well past the typical refrigerator lifespan of 10 to 25 years. It was still running, but she decided to stay ahead of wear and tear and opted for another Viking — this time a 36-inch bottom-freezer model with 20.4 cubic feet of space. The upgrade gave her more room to store ingredients for events and filming days while keeping the same reliability she's trusted for decades. This setup reflects her focus on efficiency and thoughtful kitchen design.
She's praised the fridge's spacious main compartment, humidity-controlled drawers, side and overhead LED lighting, and whisper-quiet operation. It even includes a Plasmacluster ion air purifier to keep food fresher longer and an oversized freezer compartment with a built-in ice maker — perfect for prepping frozen dishes and drinks ahead of her shoots. Viking appliances come with a high price tag, but Stewart's long run with the brand shows that you get equipment that actually lasts.