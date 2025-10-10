The Top-Notch Appliance Brand Martha Stewart Has Throughout Her Kitchen

It's safe to say Martha Stewart knows her way around the kitchen. Whether she's setting up a dinner party spread or renovating an entire farmhouse kitchen, she's a true homemaker at heart. Behind all that cooking are her carefully chosen appliances — selected for performance, style, and longevity. One premium brand has been a staple throughout Stewart's homes, known for its restaurant-level looks, impressive cooking power, and buy-it-for-life appeal: the ultra-premium Viking.

When updating the Maple Avenue guest house kitchen — where she's filmed countless recipes — Stewart replaced her old stove and wall ovens with newer, sleeker Viking versions that make her space look and feel more modern. A six-burner cooktop now anchors her expanded island, where she often whips up breakfast favorites like omelets and crepes. She also added a Viking oven with French doors that open out instead of pulling down, a feature she says makes it easier to handle hot trays without risking burns. The oven, in particular, is a splurge-worthy kitchen appliance in her eyes.