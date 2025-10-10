How To Store Cut Bananas To Slow Down The Browning Process

Unless they are destined for creamy smoothies, comforting loaves of bread, or the many other dessert banana recipes, peeled bananas often end up in the refrigerator. Unlike watermelon and berries, cut bananas quickly turn brown, usually within just a few minutes. All hope is not lost immediately, however. Storing cut bananas properly and promptly is the key to slowing down the browning process, and as it turns out, it is not very difficult.

The enzymatic browning of fruits occurs when the enzyme polyphenol oxidase in banana pulp comes into contact with oxygen, forming brown pigments that mar the white or yellow flesh. While unappetizing, it does not render the fruit toxic or unsafe to eat. Still, nobody likes browned bananas, and the solution to storing them starts with limiting the oxidation process.

This means keeping the peel on until the moment you need to use the bananas. Any part that has been cut open should be coated with an acidic solution like citrus juice or vinegar, although that will impact its flavor. In that case, consider keeping the fruit from browning while simultaneously boosting its taste with a sweetener. This could be room-temperature honey or a simple syrup mixed with lime or lemon juice. No matter what you do, make sure to keep the slices in an airtight container for good measure.