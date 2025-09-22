Keep Cut Fruit From Browning With A Pantry Staple That Also Boosts The Taste

Fruits tend to turn brown due to the presence of the polyphenol oxidase enzyme in them. When the fruit is cut, this enzyme reacts with oxygen in the environment, which is what triggers the browning. Honey in itself possesses a peptide that disables the responsible enzyme, hence preventing the change in color.

While there are several other ways to help prevent cut fruits from browning too quickly, such as squeezing lime juice, sprinkling citric acid, or using a mixture of water and vinegar, they may run the risk of imparting a tart, acidic flavor into the fruit. A mixture of salt and water is another great option that can help slow down your cut fruits from turning brown. All you need to do is make a salt water bath consisting of half a teaspoon of kosher salt for every cup of water. Dip your fruit slices in for a few minutes and then give them a good wash. This method will ensure that your fruits are fresh without giving them an acidic tang.

That being said, honey also has its own flavor, but unlike other acidic solutions, it will lend a mild sweetness that can enhance the flavor of the fruit. Imagine apples, pears, and bananas infused with a subtle note of honey as opposed to a noticeable sourness. It can actually be a welcome addition to boost the flavor of your fruits!