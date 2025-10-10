Martha Stewart's Star Ingredient For Gluten-Free Pie Crust

This cereal hack is not only gluten-free, but it's also versatile and simple to make. Other types of pie crusts like short crust or flaky pastry require gluten for binding and structure, so making a gluten-free version can be complicated. Crumb crusts on the other hand are held together by melted butter. This means you can swap in any crisp gluten-free cereal without needing to adapt the recipe or add other ingredients.

Martha Stewart simply pulses the crisp rice cereal in a food processor along with sliced raw almonds, brown sugar, and a pinch of salt. Once it's the texture of fine breadcrumbs, melted butter is poured in. After combining well, the mix is ready to be pressed into a pie dish, which Stewart does with the base of a measuring cup.

If you want a nut-free version of the recipe, omit the almonds and replace them with extra cereal. You might also want to add flavorings to complement your pie filling, such as cinnamon or cocoa powder.

Stewart uses this crust with a baked spiced pumpkin filling, but it's also the perfect base for a gluten-free lemon pie or peanut butter pie. The only time you won't want to use this crust is for any pie with a runny filling such as berries or peaches as it's not as leak-proof as traditional pastry.