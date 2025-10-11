The Forgotten '90s Breakfast That Made Plain Oatmeal More Colorful — Then Vanished

We are always looking for ingredients to make oatmeal more exciting, and one product in the late '80s and early '90s did just that. While we aren't entirely sure this product should be included on our list of '90s foods that deserve a comeback, Oatmeal Swirlers definitely get a nod for effort. Launching onto breakfast tables in the '80s, these sugary mix-tins were nowhere to be found by the mid-'90s. Marketed with captivating advertisements, these packages of sugary chocolate and fruity paste were made to crown bowls of hot oatmeal.

The Swirlers were notably sticky, and the goo-like product may have helped more bowls of oatmeal land on breakfast tables. Oatmeal Swirlers were packaged in boxes that looked like smaller versions of cereal boxes, and some package designs offered illustrations of perfectly-drawn swirls coating bowls of oatmeal. Drawings made with the gooey ingredients, like smiley faces and geometric shapes, were embraced, and marketers encouraged, "Give it a swirl!" Netizens who remember the colorful add-ins miss them.