The Forgotten '90s Breakfast That Made Plain Oatmeal More Colorful — Then Vanished
We are always looking for ingredients to make oatmeal more exciting, and one product in the late '80s and early '90s did just that. While we aren't entirely sure this product should be included on our list of '90s foods that deserve a comeback, Oatmeal Swirlers definitely get a nod for effort. Launching onto breakfast tables in the '80s, these sugary mix-tins were nowhere to be found by the mid-'90s. Marketed with captivating advertisements, these packages of sugary chocolate and fruity paste were made to crown bowls of hot oatmeal.
The Swirlers were notably sticky, and the goo-like product may have helped more bowls of oatmeal land on breakfast tables. Oatmeal Swirlers were packaged in boxes that looked like smaller versions of cereal boxes, and some package designs offered illustrations of perfectly-drawn swirls coating bowls of oatmeal. Drawings made with the gooey ingredients, like smiley faces and geometric shapes, were embraced, and marketers encouraged, "Give it a swirl!" Netizens who remember the colorful add-ins miss them.
Permission to play with your breakfast
Boxes of Oatmeal Swirlers contained an assortment of flavors, including strawberry, cherry, and apple cinnamon, or came in a separate package with chocolate add-ins. Oatmeal packets and the squeeze additions were sold together, and each box contained eight servings. Once other brands caught on to the idea that oatmeal could be upgraded to appeal more to younger audiences, Oatmeal Swirlers attempted to keep kids' attention with fruity, candy-like flavors that mimicked the appeal of snacks like Fruit Roll-Ups.
While Oatmeal Swirlers' sugary additions were tasty, they left much to be desired in the aesthetic department. Ultimately, the high sugar content of Swirlers led to the discontinuation of the product as demand for healthier ingredients emerged and industry standards evolved. Those who recall the Swirlers may be the ones who have learned to upgrade oatmeal with a parfait spin or have used the sweet flavors of the '90s to inspire some of their favorite oatmeal recipes that blur the line between breakfast and dessert. Of course, winking faces and tic-tac-toe games can also be created with drizzles of Nutella, caramel, or chocolate sauce for those who are looking for an excuse to turn breakfast into a culinary canvas.