Elevate Your Burgers By Ditching Jarred Pickle Slices — Here's What You Need To Do

A good burger can become a great burger with the right toppings. There are seemingly infinite ways to dress up a burger, but some of the simplest are the best. A pickle is a classic topping for a reason. The bright, acidic notes from a pickle are a perfect, refreshing contrast to the meatiness and fat of a burger. A crunchy pickle also adds texture that complements the soft bun and juicy patty. Have you ever tried to match the perfect pickle from your favorite restaurant and failed? You are not alone. There is a solution, though: You need to start slicing your own pickles.

Perfectly matching a pickle from your favorite fast food place or sit-down restaurant is no easy task. By the same token, trying to recreate a McDonald's Big Mac in your house would be no easy task, either. But you can up your pickle game by making some smarter pickle choices with your burger.

The sliced pickles that are sold in jars at stores, sometimes labeled sandwich or burger pickles, are good but not always great. You may find that they're not bringing the same taste and crunch to your burger that you were hoping for. Often, this is because they are sliced thicker than those at most burger places. But if you slice them yourself, you control that flavor balance and crunch.