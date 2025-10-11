We Tried The Viral California Noodles People Wait Years To Get Their Hands On

If you've ever been to San Francisco, you might have noticed that it's a city where people line up for food. Two-hour waits for pastries, snaking lines for burritos, 30-minute backlogs on matcha — when word spreads about a new spot, the people flock, and they tend to video every second of it. But there's one waitlist that shocks even the most patient of San Francisco's hungry: the years-long backlog for Laowai noodles.

The hand-pulled noodle pop-up was the brainchild of William Lim Do, a local chef who's worked in some of the city's most prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants, like Mister Jiu's and State Bird Provisions. Do extensively studied noodle-making in Lanzhou, China, and while stuck at home during the pandemic, he started experimenting with different flavors and grains. He eventually came up with his own version of tian shui mian, or sweet water noodles, a popular Sichuan street food. He posted the result online, and was soon selling noodle kits to the masses — at one point the waitlist was 4,000 people long.

The Laowai kits each come with two bundles of fresh hand-pulled noodles and a variety of toppings, including roasted sesame seeds, garlic confit, perilla seed paste, and Do's homemade chili crisp. Customers boil the noodles at home and mix them with the toppings to form the sauce. Yup, people are waiting years for something they heat up themselves at home — and pretty much everyone agrees that it's worth it.