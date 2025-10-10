If You Hate The Texture Of Chia Pudding, There's An Easy Fix

Chia seeds are nutrient powerhouses. Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, proteins, and fiber, they are an excellent nutrient-rich ingredient to add to your everyday meals, especially considering how easy they are to add to everything from thick smoothies to yogurt bowls. But they also take the spotlight in chia seed pudding, where you're most likely to find them.

Chia seed pudding really underlines their jelly-like texture and mildly nutty flavor. But while this might be a welcome sight to some, others can't stand the consistency chia seeds take on when mixed with liquid to set into a pudding. It can be slimy, gloopy, gummy, and mucilaginous, which may not be appealing to some. Thankfully, there's a quick and easy way around this that helps you get the best of both worlds — the nutrients of chia seeds without that texture in the pudding. The trick is just to blend them!

Simply put your chia seeds, milk, and sweetener in a blender and give them a whirl for a few seconds. You'll notice that the resulting liquid is thick and sets into a smooth mousse-like consistency. From there, you can allow the chia pudding to rest in the fridge for a few hours as usual. However, another advantage of blending the seeds is that it reduces the time that it takes for the chia pudding to set, so you can go ahead and dig into it after only an hour in the fridge.