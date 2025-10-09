This Antique 1930s Cocktail Shaker Could Be Worth A Small Fortune Today

Depending on what types of drinks you plan on making, there is a range of different kinds of cocktail shakers to choose from to stock your home bar with. And just as you may come across vintage kitchen tools that could be worth a fortune, some antique bartending tools are also worth a pretty penny.

Plenty of kitchen utensils are worth buying secondhand, and when it comes to drinks, you may want to keep your eyes open for a unique cocktail shaker that resembles a bird. Designed in 1936 by Emil A. Schuelke for the Napier Company, the penguin-shaped cocktail shaker has become an iconic addition to bars. While typical shakers have lids that could be easily forgotten, Schuelke designed one with a top that resembled a bird. This penguin shaker was originally sold for $12.50 in 1936. Today, these pieces can sell for more than $8,000.

Before manufacturing these shakers, the Napier Company was known for making jewelry. When Prohibition ended, the business began making barware, but the sleek, whimsical shaker was discontinued in 1941. In 1938, knockoffs of "The Penguin" (as it was officially called) began to appear, yet the wings of these replicas were embossed directly onto the body of the shaker rather than being made of a separate metal piece. These copycats now sell for a few hundred dollars. More recent copycat designs are often substantially cheaper and usually listed at around $50 per shaker.