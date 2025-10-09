This Antique 1930s Cocktail Shaker Could Be Worth A Small Fortune Today
Depending on what types of drinks you plan on making, there is a range of different kinds of cocktail shakers to choose from to stock your home bar with. And just as you may come across vintage kitchen tools that could be worth a fortune, some antique bartending tools are also worth a pretty penny.
Plenty of kitchen utensils are worth buying secondhand, and when it comes to drinks, you may want to keep your eyes open for a unique cocktail shaker that resembles a bird. Designed in 1936 by Emil A. Schuelke for the Napier Company, the penguin-shaped cocktail shaker has become an iconic addition to bars. While typical shakers have lids that could be easily forgotten, Schuelke designed one with a top that resembled a bird. This penguin shaker was originally sold for $12.50 in 1936. Today, these pieces can sell for more than $8,000.
Before manufacturing these shakers, the Napier Company was known for making jewelry. When Prohibition ended, the business began making barware, but the sleek, whimsical shaker was discontinued in 1941. In 1938, knockoffs of "The Penguin" (as it was officially called) began to appear, yet the wings of these replicas were embossed directly onto the body of the shaker rather than being made of a separate metal piece. These copycats now sell for a few hundred dollars. More recent copycat designs are often substantially cheaper and usually listed at around $50 per shaker.
The whimsy of the Napier Company Penguin Shakers
If you're not a collector, distinguishing original Napier shakers from reproductions can be tricky. In the original penguin design, the beak of the bird is hinged at the face, and when the piece is lifted, a stopper and pouring spout reveal themselves. Most knockoff designs aren't hinged, and a screw is affixed to a metal stopper placed at the end of the bird's beak. Original pieces were made with silver plating laid on top of metal, while newer versions are often covered in nickel plating.
For additional clues as to whether or not the shaker in your hands is a true collector's piece, authentic Napier shakers are stamped on the base with either a patent number or a "Napier–pat. pending" label. Newer copycats often overlook this detail and lack this specific marking. If you want to get your hands on an original piece, be ready to shell out around $1,000 for it. Just make sure the purchase can be authenticated before you put any money down and start making drinks behind your perfectly placed home bar.