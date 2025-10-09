The Reddit Post That Made Us Rethink How To Clean Our Kitchens

It's easy enough to look down and see the fronts of cupboards and drawers, and the floor as well. But until you actually get down onto that level, you don't really know what you're missing out on. The lower lip of counters and drawers, handles, and cupboards can all hide grimy surprises you wouldn't think of until you're down there.

If you have small kids in your house, or someone with mobility issues in a wheelchair, it's always good to get down on their level, not just to see what you're overlooking, but to see what's easily accessible to them. Handprints and smudges that are in their line of sight can be everywhere, so that the whole world might look that way from their perspective.

Someone once said our perspective is our reality, and it's jarring to realize that can be true even in the context of a clean kitchen. Clean to you may not be clean to someone else, so a thorough job truly needs to be from the top down.

Check under your toaster, the liner in your fridge door, beneath the knobs on your stove, and the edges of the dishwasher door. There are lots of places you might never think to clean. All you need to do is crouch down low and have a look around when you think the room is clean. You might find a job only half done.