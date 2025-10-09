There's A Right Way (And A Wrong Way) To Eat Wax Bottle Candies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Wax bottle candies have always been popular. But when it comes to enjoying these candies, it's important to note that there's a proper way to enjoy them. The problem is the wax used in the candies; for the sake of your health, make sure you're not swallowing it. Larger amounts of wax can form intestinal blockages, which can be a serious health risk. Other people may be sensitive to the chemicals in paraffin wax, which many of these candies like Nik-L-Nips are made from, and consuming the wax can lead to vomiting and stomach pain.

Wax candies are available in a wide variety of shapes. Although the classic Nik-L-Nip shape is a bottle, other options include those that look like straws, bugs, and other creatures. The traditional way to eat wax candies is to pop the top off by biting it, then squeeze and suck out the syrupy filling, which may be flavored like fruit or soda.

Generally, it is okay to chew on them and let the insides gush out in your mouth. Another fun way people eat them is to freeze them for around 10 minutes and then chew, which makes for a really satisfying crunch. Not everyone knows to spit the wax out afterward, and many viral videos neglect to mention it. This is especially important considering not all of them are necessarily made with food-grade wax.