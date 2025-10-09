There's A Right Way (And A Wrong Way) To Eat Wax Bottle Candies
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Wax bottle candies have always been popular. But when it comes to enjoying these candies, it's important to note that there's a proper way to enjoy them. The problem is the wax used in the candies; for the sake of your health, make sure you're not swallowing it. Larger amounts of wax can form intestinal blockages, which can be a serious health risk. Other people may be sensitive to the chemicals in paraffin wax, which many of these candies like Nik-L-Nips are made from, and consuming the wax can lead to vomiting and stomach pain.
Wax candies are available in a wide variety of shapes. Although the classic Nik-L-Nip shape is a bottle, other options include those that look like straws, bugs, and other creatures. The traditional way to eat wax candies is to pop the top off by biting it, then squeeze and suck out the syrupy filling, which may be flavored like fruit or soda.
Generally, it is okay to chew on them and let the insides gush out in your mouth. Another fun way people eat them is to freeze them for around 10 minutes and then chew, which makes for a really satisfying crunch. Not everyone knows to spit the wax out afterward, and many viral videos neglect to mention it. This is especially important considering not all of them are necessarily made with food-grade wax.
The history of using wax in candy
Nik-L-Nips, one of the classic wax candies, dates back to the early 20th century. Paraffin wax was a byproduct of the petroleum industry; but when refined, it can be made into a food-grade product that is safe to chew, even though you still shouldn't swallow it. It's one of the most common types of wax you'll find in these candies.
Beeswax is often used in edible applications, and raw honeycomb is something you can readily buy and eat in many stores. Beeswax is natural, making it significantly different from paraffin and other waxes. Because paraffin and synthetic waxes may include contaminants, there is potential danger if you ingest the wax instead of spitting it out. Even beeswax should only be consumed in small amounts.
All of that may sound scary, but remember that products sold in the United States must meet federal regulations, and that includes paraffin wax that is in contact with food. That's why it's generally safe to eat these candies and even chew the wax. The danger comes less from what's in the wax and more from the fact that it can't be digested. Just don't swallow the wax, and you can enjoy these candies as much as you like.