Our Favorite Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Connecticut Is This Little Gastropub

When picturing a divey restaurant or pub, drafty, dark, and dusty interiors come to mind. But Little Goose Café in Fairfield, Connecticut, found a way to pull off a bit more polish while keeping things down to earth, and was crowned as one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Tasting Table's country-wide feature.

The spot is part café, part gastropub, offering inventive small plates, a full bar, and jazz-tinged brunch performances every Sunday. The menu includes seafood chowder, sauerkraut-slathered Reubens, and blackened swordfish, allowing diners to choose between a quick snack and a full, locally caught dinner. As one diner put it on Tripadvisor, the locale includes a "fun bistro-style menu, reliably excellent food, [and] friendly service."

Like any other neighborhood-friendly spot, it's off the beaten path, but still manages to draw crowds into its cozy interior and covered outdoor seating area. And while fresher, healthier fare is available, Little Goose Café keeps things unpretentious with comfort classics, so there's something for everyone within its walls.