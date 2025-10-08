Our Favorite Hole-In-The-Wall Restaurant In Connecticut Is This Little Gastropub
When picturing a divey restaurant or pub, drafty, dark, and dusty interiors come to mind. But Little Goose Café in Fairfield, Connecticut, found a way to pull off a bit more polish while keeping things down to earth, and was crowned as one of the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in Tasting Table's country-wide feature.
The spot is part café, part gastropub, offering inventive small plates, a full bar, and jazz-tinged brunch performances every Sunday. The menu includes seafood chowder, sauerkraut-slathered Reubens, and blackened swordfish, allowing diners to choose between a quick snack and a full, locally caught dinner. As one diner put it on Tripadvisor, the locale includes a "fun bistro-style menu, reliably excellent food, [and] friendly service."
Like any other neighborhood-friendly spot, it's off the beaten path, but still manages to draw crowds into its cozy interior and covered outdoor seating area. And while fresher, healthier fare is available, Little Goose Café keeps things unpretentious with comfort classics, so there's something for everyone within its walls.
Why Little Goose Café is a Connecticut favorite
Little Goose Café is situated within the walls of a former historic eatery. It previously operated as Tucker's Café, a local favorite that kept its doors open for 25 years before transitioning ownership to Tommy Febbraio, esteemed restaurateur, in 2013. Febbraio and his partners wanted to preserve the character of the establishment while bringing additional elements from its sister restaurant, Gray Goose. The owner shared details about the menu's formation with CT Insider, saying he planned to keep some dishes from Tucker's and add items he was already serving at the Gray Goose.
Beyond the menu, the Little Goose Café team hosts a variety of onsite events, ranging from BBQ grill-outs to Mother's Day brunches, in addition to trivia nights and weekly jazz affairs. On Tripadvisor, one patron mentioned an exceptional experience curating a private event. "I hosted a bridal shower at the Little Goose. It was perfect!" they wrote. "The staff were all friendly, helpful and welcoming. The food and drinks were delicious, and we all had a great time!"
Best of all, Little Goose Café doesn't have to be your only stop in the iconic town of Fairfield. Pair your meal with a walk along the beaches of the Long Island Sound, or pick a few ripe apples at a local orchard if it's the right season. No matter how you curate your visit, Little Goose Café offers something beyond a delightful hole-in-the-wall experience — it provides a slice of authentic New England culture.