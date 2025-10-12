The Divisive Steak Dish You'll Rarely Find Ina Garten Eating

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The image of the typical television chef is one that's not only well-versed in all the culinary classics but also up for eating anything. While Ina Garten has built her brand on timeless dishes like roast chicken and beef bourguignon, there's one old-school dish she avoids: steak tartare. In her 2012 bestseller "Barefoot Contessa Back to Basics," she explains, "I never eat steak tartare or raw eggs, unless I know they're from a safe place."

Her avoidance is not just about her own eating preferences, but for the sake of her guests. The chef's style of cooking emphasizes the joy of bringing people together, which would be easily interrupted by any food safety concerns.

She continues, "I'm not about to serve food to friends that requires me to explain its provenance." It's hard to imagine second-guessing a dish served up to you by Ina Garten, but that's probably even more reason for her to err on the side of caution.